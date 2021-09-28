NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should consider signing RB Marlon Mack

Colts running back Marlon Mack didn't play Sunday and, according to Adam Schefter, it wasn't because Mack was injured. Rather, the Colts are looking at moving the once-starting running back.

Mack shares a backfield with Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins, so it makes sense for the 0-3 Colts to get something for a player who has value but no use with the Colts. Here are three teams that may benefit greatly from his addition.

Three possible trade destinations for Marlon Mack

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are working through a painful opening month with Josh Jacobs. The running back is dealing with toe and ankle problems with no guarantee of a return to full strength any time soon.

The Raiders are hopeful to see him practice this week, per Raiders Wire, but that still leaves the near future as a question mark.

Vic Tafur @VicTafur Gruden said he’s “hopeful to get Josh Jacobs (ankle) back on the grass” at practice this week. #Raiders Gruden said he’s “hopeful to get Josh Jacobs (ankle) back on the grass” at practice this week. #Raiders

If the Raiders were to get Marlon Mack, they would have a starting-caliber running back overnight with no questions or uncertainty looking forward. They won't have to rush Jacobs' recovery and, when he returns, they would have a great rushing duo that could endure any future problems.

For those saying Kenyan Drake already fills that role, he has roughly 40 yards on 20 carries.

Needless to say, the Raiders may be able to trade Drake to make room for Mack. If not, they wouldn't be losing much if they were to cut him outright. Lastly, a combination of Jacobs, Mack, and possible breakout player Peyton Barber could create one of the best running rooms in the NFL.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The offensive line lost the Chiefs a Super Bowl last season and the room was swept away. With two fumbles this season and an inability to win games surfacing, how long does Clyde Edwards-Helaire have before he shares the fate of the offensive line?

The Chiefs are not afraid to make moves when they feel it is needed. They've already made moves to sign Josh Gordon, so why not Mack?

At 25 years old, if Mack works out, the running back could be with the Chiefs for another five years or so. For a team still young in many offensive positions, they wouldn't need to worry about another back until the rest of the offense ages out of the league.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need Najee Harris, but they also need a steady veteran to help lead the backfield to victory after an average of 40 yards per game from the rookie. The Steelers are in last place in the AFC North and are in need of a boost to jumpstart the offense that has been hit hard with injuries.

Marlon Mack was a 1000-yard rusher in 2019. If he can bring the Steelers that energy, he might be able to kickstart the offense and get the Steelers back to their winning ways. After losing to what many saw as the worst team in the division in the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers need to make a move quickly or Mike Tomlin may have his first losing season as the head coach of the Steelers.

Edited by LeRon Haire