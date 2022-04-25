NFL Trade Rumors: Insider rules out Panthers making move for Baker Mayfield on draft day

The Carolina Panthers are one team being linked with Baker Mayfield. The future of the Cleveland Browns quarterback remains the topic of a lot of speculation. Since Deshaun Watson's arrival, Mayfield is still on the roster and there seems to be little urgency in finding him a new home. That is at least what one NFL insider has been told.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers will be holding back on making an inquiry until at least the first round of the NFL Draft has passed. He posted the news on Twitter and here's how he put it:

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6.

With the sixth overall pick, most agree that the team should have a shot at a top quarterback prospect. Once that is decided on Thursday, the team will decide on their next steps, which could include Baker Mayfield. Above all, Carolina are hoping they can end their quarterback search this season.

The Carolina Panthers' search for "Mr. It"

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

In 2015, Carolina were in the Super Bowl with a quarterback in his 20's and playing at the top of his game. It seemed like the team was on pace to be a powerhouse for the foreseeable future. However, in 2019, the team was ready to move on from quarterback Cam Newton and begin the search for a future franchise signal-caller.

Field Yates @FieldYates Random note if the Panthers do wind up taking Kenny Pickett: he’s exactly 1 year and 1 day younger than Sam Darnold.



Pickett will be a rookie in 2022, Darnold will be in his 5th NFL season. Random note if the Panthers do wind up taking Kenny Pickett: he’s exactly 1 year and 1 day younger than Sam Darnold.Pickett will be a rookie in 2022, Darnold will be in his 5th NFL season.

Two seasons have now passed, with each season featuring a new day-one starter. Teddy Bridgewater led the team to a 5-11 record in 2020, before being traded to Denver. In 2021, the team went with Sam Darnold, who struggled to stay healthy. During 2021, Cam Newton also made a return. Unfortunately, the team finished with five wins for the third year in a row.

Between Baker Mayfield and a top draft pick, Carolina has a huge decision to make this week. Will they decide to get Baker Mayfield, a top rookie, or both?

If the Panthers get both, fans can expect Mayfield to act as a bridge quarterback while the rookie develops. For now, there is only speculation, at least until the first round of the draft is complete. The Draft starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 28.

