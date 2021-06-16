NFL Trade Rumors: Richard Sherman knows where he wants to play next

Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has his eyes on one more crack at the Super Bowl. The 32-year-old free agent recently told Bloomberg.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman said. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Sherman has been linked with several NFL teams this offseason, including the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and a return to the San Francisco 49ers.

Only a few of those teams are primed for a Super Bowl run this season.

Richard Sherman wants to win

One team that stands out as a possible landing spot for Richard Sherman is the Buffalo Bills. The reigning AFC East champions were one game away from the Super Bowl last season.

Sherman appeared on Cris Collinworth’s podcast earlier this offseason alongside Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. The former Legion of Boom member heaped praise on the Buffalo franchise during the podcast.

“I think that (the Bills) are in a great spot,” Sherman said, “I mean, shoot, you got Big Play Tre (White), they have a great defense, they have a great leader in the middle of their defense, a young and explosive defensive line."

“On offense, they have a really great offensive line, underrated running backs, the receiving core I think is underrated, and they made huge plays for them down the stretch in the playoffs and obviously, quarterback. Pay day is coming up [for Josh Allen].”

Buffalo has one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Tre'Davious White, but there is room for a five-time Pro Bowler named Richard Sherman to play alongside him.

Sherman has yet to play for an AFC franchise in his NFL career, so a stop in Buffalo could be the perfect way to ride off into the sunset.

Meanwhile, NFL oddsmakers expect Richard Sherman to return to the Seattle Seahawks or re-sign with his most recent team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Where will Richard Sherman play for game 1 of the 2021 NFL season? (Bovada)



Seattle Seahawks +225

San Fransisco 49ers +450

New Orleans Saints +350

New York Jets +950

Las Vegas Raiders +225

Los Angeles Chargers +950

Indianapolis Colts +950

Cleveland Browns +950 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 1, 2021

The Odds Shark sports betting website doesn’t have the Buffalo Bills as one of their top eight favorite teams to sign the cornerback.

As each team's training camp approaches, it will be interesting to see if Richard Sherman is signed in time to take part in the preseason. The only thing that's certain is that Sherman will raise the talent ceiling of the franchise he chooses to sign for.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha