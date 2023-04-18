NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers planning move for Matthew Stafford’s $46.5M Rams teammate in bid to shore up offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in the business of taking one of Matthew Stafford's top pass catchers from the Los Angeles Rams. In an effort to continue beefing up the weapons around Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh is nearing a deal to acquire Allen Robinson from LA.

If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources.If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh.

"The Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources. If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh."

Pelissero mentioned that the only real thing holding this deal up is the phsyical. Robinson did suffer a few injuries last year, but he should be healthy enough to be dealt to Pittsburgh when they finalize the trade.

Robinson was a highly touted addition for the defending Super Bowl champions last off-season. However, he never materialized for them and they're trying now to offload assets and recoup some picks and get a little bit of money off the books.

That began with Jalen Ramsey and is now evidently extending to Allen Robinson. Who will be shipped out of Los Angeles next?

How Allen Robinson fits in with the Steelers

Allen Robinson has long been the lone bright spot on bad offenses without steady quarterbacks. He shined despite catching passes from Blake Bortles in Jacksonville and did the same with Mitch Trubisky in Chicago.

Allen Robinson hasn't been able to put it together yet

When he finally linked with Matthew Stafford, it looked as if he'd finally look like the talented wide receiver he is. However, it didn't happen and now the Rams have all but sent him to the Steelers.

He should fit in well there. There really aren't any expectations as the team rebuilds and he doesn't have to be the focal point of the offense.

In fact, he will probably be the third wide receiver down the depth chart. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens will likely be the top two. They form a solid duo, so Robinson can slide in behind them and play with no stress.

