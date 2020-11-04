The Dallas Cowboys have the potential to add another defensive piece before the NFL trade deadline passes on Tuesday.

It has been reported that the Denver Broncos are interested in trading free safety Justin Simmons. The Dallas Cowboys have offered the best package for Simmons.

If the Dallas Cowboys don’t make any trades, we all should know that this organization is just ______________ — Law Thomas (@LawsNation) October 22, 2020

Dallas has offered a deal that consists of a 2021 second-round pick and also a 2022 fourth-round pick. The Cowboys need to be careful with this trade because Simmons is playing on the Franchise Tag and will be looking to sign a big deal. This could cause financial troubles for the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Trade Rumors: How does Justin Simmons help the Dallas Cowboys?

Justin Simmons would give the Dallas Cowboys a major boost on the back end of their defense. Simmons' success in 2019 led him to a second-team-all-pro-selection. Justin Simmons also gives the Cowboys defense a top-5 safety in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys would also be receiving a safety that has great range. Simmons also has great athleticism and toughness. He also reads opposing quarterbacks well and uses that to make plays on the football. The 26-year-old safety has 13 career interceptions.

Justin Simmons picks off Justin Herbert! pic.twitter.com/DD2uFDSOuW — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 1, 2020

This season Justin Simmons has 38 solo tackles, 2 interceptions, and 3 pass deflections for the Broncos. If the Cowboys can execute this trade before the deadline they would be getting a boost in their secondary. The Dallas Cowboys would definitely win this trade if they only have to give up two future draft picks.

NFL Trade Rumors: Is Justin Simmons a short-term or long-term player for the Dallas Cowboys?

If the Dallas Cowboys do execute this trade, they will be getting a player that is already playing on the Franchise Tag. This means that the Dallas Cowboys will have to sign Justin Simmons in the off-season. If they cannot sign him then they're out of a key piece to their defense and two draft picks.

Jerry Jones is a smart business man and most likely has a trick up his sleeve. The Dallas Cowboys wouldn't pursue this trade without inside information. The inside information would have to be that Simmons would be willing to negotiate a long-term deal with the Cowboys.

Justin Simmons will be a long-term fix for the Dallas Cowboys defense. Jerry Jones would not take a risk on trading for a player that wants to be a free agent. Dallas must work quickly because time is running out, but from what has been said we could see Simmons in a Dallas Cowboys jersey by the end of the day.