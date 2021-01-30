NFL Trade Rumors: Where will Deshaun Watson go?

At the end of the regular NFL season, Deshaun Watson has made it clear to the media and the NFL world that he has played his last game in Texans’ uniform. Many of his teammates have supported his decision to move on from the Texans’ franchise after how they have handled their business in the off season.

They had the worst start to the season when then went 0-5 in the first five games, which led to firing of their head coach/General Manager. Bill O’ Brien. Watson who was drafted by the Texans to be the franchise quarterback has lost all hopes of winning with the organization and is now is at top of the quarterback carousel.

NFL Trade Rumors: Where in NFL will Deshaun Watson go?

#1 New York Jets

All the Jets fans have given up on Sam Darnold to be the franchise quarterback for them. Only thing to see is if the management have the same thought. With new coach in place in Robert Saleh who brings west coast offense with him to New York, it will be his decision whether to trade for a proven NFL quarterback in Deshaun Watson.

New York Jets currently hold the second overall pick in NFL 2021 draft where they can get a quarterback who can be the future of Jets or use the draft capital and trade for Deshaun Watson who can instantly bring a winning culture with him. It also remains to see if Deshaun Watson wants to move to the Jets as he has no trade clause in his contract.

#2 Indianapolis Colts

With Philp Rivers retiring from NFL, it has left a hole at the quarterback position in Indianapolis. They have the roster ready to compete for the championship which they proved by making it to the playoffs with a veteran quarterback in Rivers.

This would be an ideal place for young quarterback who is hungry to win now. He will have a competitive roster which will allow him to lead them to a championship rounds and compete for the rings. This trade however looks very unlikely to happen with Texans being in the same conference as Colts. They would not ideally trade them to a divisional rival.

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Big Ben is getting old, which showed in the later slump of Steelers' NFL regular season. They were 11-0 at one point and lost 3 in a row at the end to finish 12-4 at the end of NFL regular season. This has much to do with Big Ben who is unable to make the big throws.

Deshaun Watson looks like a good fit here, the team is ready to make it to yet another super bowl. They have the best defense in AFC north. They have the WR Core to help Deshaun Watson to win big which is the thing he wants. They have a great setup which can help the young quarterback win.