NFL Trade Rumors: Why Miami Dolphins are the perfect choice for QB Cam Newton

QB Cam Newton was surprisingly released by the New England Patriots when they trimmed their roster to 53.

It's been several days now, and Cam Newton made it through waivers, and is still a free agent. The Miami Dolphins seem like the perfect team for Cam Newton to land with.

The Dolphins have been in the middle of trade rumors surrounding QB Deshaun Watson, which ultimately seem like a lost cause in the long term. Cam Newton, regardless of being cut after losing out to a rookie, remains a quality QB.

I’m told Dolphins coach Brian Flores just addressed his team regarding recent reports tying Miami to a possible trade for Deshaun Watson. Sources say he told players and staff that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback” in a brief but poignant endorsement of the QB. (quick thread) — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 31, 2021

The Miami Dolphins' starting QB is Tua Tagovailoa, but it seems the team isn't sold on him for some reason. He didn't have the ideal rookie year while battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the job. He wasn't able to get any momentum going between Fitzpatrick, no real training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To exacerbate matters, Tagovailoa suffered a nasty injury in his final year at Alabama.

The only other QB on the roster is former Indianapolis Colts starter Jacoby Brissett. He's not a poor QB, but is nothing more than a backup at this point in his career,, with a 12-20 record.

Meanwhile, 2020 UDFA Redi Sinnett is in the practice squad too. So Cam Newton still being available is almost a slap in the face for the former MVP. If Miami are truly not onboard with Tua Tagovailoa, they won't have a suitable replacement if he falters early in the year and Miami want to make a switch.

Honestly, the Dolphins should fully commit to Tagovailoa as their franchise player, as he hasn't had a chance to prove himself yet.

No one talks about how Cam Newton threw and absolute dart to Jakobi Meyers during the pre season... pic.twitter.com/U6tTHx6dCW — PGS NEST (@NestPgs) September 2, 2021

If an injury happens to Tua Tagovailoa, Cam Newton could be the perfect QB to fill in. Both QBs are very similar in their styles of play, so the offense wouldn't need to be changed.

Cam Newton is an older, wiser version of Tagovailoa, a more refined passer with a slightly weaker arm. That was something we saw during this offseason and preseason, where Newton stepped up as a leader (outside of the COVID-19 fiasco) and mentored Mac Jones. Tagovaliloa is in dire need of a solid mentor, as his confidence is surely shaken with all of the rumors of bringing in a top QB.

Bringing in another top QB to start over Tagovailoa is oddly similar to what happened to Josh Rosen; Tagovailoa is a much better prospect than Rosen. Cam Newton is a serviceable starter but not on the same level as Deshaun Watson, though.

If Tua Tagovailoa still ends up struggling in 2021, Miami have Cam Newton, who could help salvage the season. If for some reason the Dolphins want someone other than Tagovaliloa as their future starter, Cam Newton could help, especially if a new rookie enters the fray next season.

“Miami has a lot of talent. I think they’re definitely a playoff team. …There’s no question [Tagovailoa] has improved. I think you’re going to see him take that step.”



- Tony Romo 🐬 pic.twitter.com/luqsjnTaRx — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) September 2, 2021

Regardless of the Dolphins sticking with Tua Tagovailoa or they officially decide to go with a new QB, Cam Newton could be a great player to have in either situation. An added bonus is that he is coming from a divisional rival; so head coach Brian Flores could get some information from Newton to use against the Patriots in Week 1 of the season.

Edited by Bhargav