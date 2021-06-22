New England Patriots sign free-agent WR Devin Ross, filling final roster spot

The New England Patriots have officially signed wide receiver Devin Ross. The terms of the contract have not yet been announced. Devin Ross's signing adds to the long list of offseason moves that the Patriots have made to improve their roster after a disappointing 2020 season.

The Patriots have been looking for any and all help that can add a pop to their offense this season. Currently, on the New England Patriots roster, there are 11 wide receivers.

The Patriots, though, have never been shy about using numerous receivers in different offensive schemes. Devin Ross is the size and style of a slot receiver, which is something the Patriots were considering, according to reports.

Devin Ross completes Patriots' 90-man roster

With the signing of wide receiver Devin Ross, the New England Patriots' 90-man active roster is complete heading into training camp in a few weeks. Ross participated in the Patriots' mandatory minicamp last week as a "tryout" player and appears to have impressed the coaching staff with his performance.

In a wide receiver room that includes names like Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, it seems that the New England Patriots aren't afraid to spend money in hopes of finding the top receiver among the eleven they currently have on the depth chart.

This isn't the first time that Devin Ross has been a part of the New England Patriots. Ross impressed the Patriots' coaching staff last year at training camp and was highly tipped as a player who could make the final roster.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions canceling preseason games, Ross wasn't given the opportunity to really showcase his talents. The wideout was placed on the New England Patriots' practice squad at the start of the season but was released in October 2020.

Devin Ross played college football in Colorado and went undrafted in 2018. He was later signed by the Tennessee Titans, where he was a member of the team's practice squad in 2018.

After a short stint in Tennessee, he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and placed on the practice squad in 2019. The Patriots then signed Devin Ross and placed him on their team's practice squad late in 2019.

The 5'9, 192-pound wide receiver had a solid college career at the University of Colorado from 2013 till 2017. Devin Ross' junior and senior seasons were the best of his college career, in which he registered 112 passes for 1,295 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

