NFL Trade Rumors: Will the 3 lawsuits impact Deshaun Watson's trade request?

When it rains, it pours for current Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans have been adamant about not trading their franchise quarterback this off-season. Watson does not want to play another snap for the Texans, but he may not have a choice.

Deshaun Watson now has three lawsuits against him for sexual assault. The news broke on Wednesday that current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was being sued by a massage therapist for sexual assault. Watson posted on his Twitter account that these allegations are "a baseless six-figure settlement demand."

The three lawsuits couldn't have come at a worse time for Deshaun Watson. He is trying to get out of Houston. With the three lawsuits, will the Houston Texans have a hard time trading Deshaun Watson?

When it comes to Deshaun Watson being traded from the Houston Texans, things just got even more difficult for Watson. Once the number grew from one claim to four claims it changed the whole situation. According to TMZ, the lawyer of the three women claims there are nine more women coming forward against Watson.

If Deshaun Watson is cleared of everything and all the allegations end up being false, it could still make it difficult for Deshaun Watson to be traded.

This has now become a problem for both Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans when it comes to a trade. It's a problem for Watson because even if he is cleared of everything, he will receive a large amount of backlash. It becomes a problem for Houston because they may have to accept whatever a team offers them for Watson.

NFL teams will have to weigh out the trade and determine if it's worth the backlash to bring Watson to their team.

One year ago, the Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins....and things started to change: pic.twitter.com/EOtCYhxgRy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Unfortunately, when allegations like this come along it can not only impact a player's life but their career. Deshaun Watson is stuck between a rock and a hard place right now. Houston has been stubborn when it comes to trading him and may not want to accept a lesser offer because of the lawsuits.

With all this going on, it may be in the best interest of the Houston Texans to hold on to Deshaun Watson.