NFL Trade Rumors: Could the Cardinals trade for Deshaun Watson?

More than any other player, NFL teams are monitoring QB Deshaun Watson this offseason. Practically all 32 teams in the league are interested in Watson's services, as the young QB has reportedly asked the Houston Texans to trade him.

For weeks, rumors about the Texans' signal-caller have dominated the news cycle, and Watson has been connected to at least seven NFL teams. But a trade for Watson doesn't appear to be imminent quite yet because it seems like the Texans want to salvage their relationship with the star player.

Still, a new contender has emerged in the Watson trade market. With J.J. Watt joining the Arizona Cardinals, two former Texans standouts now call Arizona their home. Houston unexpectedly traded WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals last year, and he has quickly become one of the team's most recognizable players.

Jalen Ramsey thinks Deshaun Watson is done in Houston 😳 pic.twitter.com/nomziyjKeA — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2021

With both Hopkins and Watt now playing on the Cardinals, could the organization consider trading for Watson, too?

NFL: A Watson trade to the Cardinals is doable for both sides

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

As of this writing, it is simply too early to say where Watson will end up next season. At this point, anything is possible. For example, Watson could choose to sit out the beginning of the new league year, as he is set to make nearly $16 million when the 2021 NFL season begins.

As for Arizona, Watt stated to current Cardinals QB Kyler Murray that he signed with the team because he believed in the dynamic passer. But Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler, so the Cardinals could still consider a trade for the former Clemson star.

If the Texans decide to part ways with Watson, they'll expect to get a lot in return for the star quarterback. The Cardinals could offer Murray, CB Budda Baker, and a first-round pick, and this package would be appealing to a team that desperately needs exemplary young players.

Plus, reuniting Watson with Hopkins makes perfect sense because they thrived during their time together in Houston. Watson has proven that he can perform like an elite QB in the NFL, even with a lackluster team around him, so he could take Arizona to the next level.

JJ Watt said he texted Kyler yesterday and told him he was the reason why he signed with the @azcardinals pic.twitter.com/6zFQyMUn7F — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2021

For now, there's no official sign that the Cardinals plan to trade their former Offensive Rookie of the Year, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.