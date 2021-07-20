NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Atlanta Falcons players on the roster bubble

The Atlanta Falcons finished bottom of the NFC South in 2020 with a 4-12 record. After a season to forget, the Falcons now have a new head coach in Arthur Smith, who has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

Smith should be able to reignite the Falcons offense, which now includes rookie Kyle Pitts. The Atlanta Falcons will face a tough battle as they compete in the same division as the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So who will make the final cut and who will have to spend training camp proving themselves as the Falcons make those hard decisions?

Will @kylepitts__ be a top five TE in the league this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZK2WGHQ4c3 — NFL (@NFL) July 13, 2021

5 Atlanta Falcons on the outside looking in

#1 - Jonathan Bullard, DL

Since being drafted in 2016, defensive lineman Janthan Bullard has spent most of his career on and off practice squads. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, and considering he doesn't have much experience as a starter, he could be an early cut for the Falcons at camp.

Welcome to Atlanta, Jonathan Bullard and Josh Andrews! pic.twitter.com/Lk6I2iLkvE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 1, 2021

#2 - Kendall Sheffield, CB

Kendall Sheffield spent the majority of the 2020 season dealing with injuries. This summer he'll be competing to keep his job in the Falcons' secondary. Second-year corner A.J. Terrell will be the starter, and Isaiah Oliver and Fabian Moreau will likely get playing time as well.

But, considering Sheffield still has two years remaining on his contract, it may help him stay on the roster as a depth option.

#3 - Jaeden Graham, TE

As far as the tight end position on the Falcons roster is concerned, rookie Kyle Pitts and veteran Hayden Hurst should be TE1 and TE2 with Lee Smith as TE3, mostly for blocking. The Falcons are likely to carry four tight ends on the 53-man roster, meaning Jaeden Graham will compete against Parker Hesse and Ryan Becker for the fourth tight end spot.

#4 - Chris Rowland, WR

Chris Rowland has the potential to not only be a reliable wide receiver but also a returner. This makes it two seasons in a row that Rowland will have lost his opportunity to do both. This time it's draft pick Avery Williams out of Boise State who will likely fill that spot on the roster.

#5 - Dom Maggio, P

The Falcons signed punter Dom Maggio to a one-year deal this past March as competition for punter Sterling Hofrichter. The Falcons drafted Hofrichter in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he made 56 punts his rookie season with a 42.5-yard average on each attempt.

Hofrichter should retain the punting job, meaning that Maggio will miss the final cut.

