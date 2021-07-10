NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Cincinnati Bengals players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

Being the only team in the AFC North to not have a winning record in 2020 is something the Cincinnati Bengals want to fix. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow showed a lot of promise before going down with a knee injury mid-season.

The Bengals also used the 2021 draft as a way to reinforce other positions on the active roster. So who will see themselves on the outside of the final roster cut at the end of preseason play?

5 Cincinnati Bengals players on the roster bubble

#5 - Brandon Allen, QB

The Bengals have found their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow. Training camp is going to be the telling sign as to who will sit behind Burrow on the depth chart.

With pre-season games scheduled this year, unlike in 2020, there will actually be a quarterback competition for the depth chart. Quarterbacks Kyle Shurmur and Eric Dungey are both on the roster and could be reliable options to serve as backup to Burrow.

#4 - Darius Phillips, CB

The offseason signings of Mike Hilton and Eli Apple have both hindered the chances of Darius Phillips making the roster at the end of training camp. Considering he hasn't been able to get more playing time before those signings, he is unlikely to have an opportunity to make a name for himself this summer either.

The #Bengals aren’t done. They’re signing former #Steelers CB Mike Hilton, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

#3 - Billy Price, C

One of the Bengals' main priorities has been to protect their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Last season, Burrow didn't get enough protection from the offensive line and went down with a severe knee injury. In the offseason, the Bengals have used the draft and free agency to make improvements to the line.

With that being said, Billy Price hasn't shown enough as of late to prove he is a starter leading the Bengals to not pick up a fifth-year option on his contract. This means he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

#2 - Austin Seibert, K

Kicker Austin Seibert will be competing for the placekicker job against fifth-round draft pick Evan McPherson. The Bengals clearly weren't thrilled with Seibert's performance in 2020 and they decided to use a fifth-round draft pick on a kicker. Seibert's career field goal percentage is slightly over 80%.

#1 - Mason Schreck, TE

A former seventh-round draft pick, Mason Schrek has spent most of his career on the Bengals' practice squad. However, he has shown a lot of promise in the time he has gotten on the field.

The Bengals now have Burrow's LSU teammate Thaddeus Moss, Mitchell Wilcox and C.J. Uzomah all competing for the tight-end starting job.

Who are the offensive sleepers to know at Cincinnati Bengals training camp? https://t.co/8bbr8YdIUf — The Bengals Wire (@TheBengalsWire) June 28, 2021

