NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Indianapolis Colts players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most stacked depth charts in the NFL. That means the Colts will have to make some very tough decisions regarding who will make their active roster, who will get cut and possibly who should be put in the practice squad.

This summer's training camp is sure to be one of the most competitive, with a few players knowing they are on the Colts' roster bubble. On that note, let's have a look at five such players:

#1 Ben Banogu, DE

Ben Banogu hasn't had much playing time in his first two seasons with the Colts. And that doesn't seem to be improving, as the Colts have drafted two defensive ends in the first two rounds of the draft: Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

#2 Dezmon Patmon, WR

Dezmon Patmon is in a packed wide receiver group that has a lot of promising, up-and-coming talent along with some veterans. Patmon, at best, is fourth in the depth chart.

TY Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and possibly even Parris Campbell are all ahead of Patmon in the pecking order. Nevertheless, Patmon has impressed the Colts coaches so far this off-season, but with receivers ahead of him who are 'locks' on the roster, it's likely he'll be on the Colts' roster come Week 1.

#3 Jordan Wilkins, RB

Jonathan Taylor had a standout rookie season in 2020, with over 1,100 rushing yards. Nyheim Hines is on a contract yea,r and the Colts are likely to give him the contract that he played for.

Indianapolis also signed Marlon Mack on a one-year deal after much of his 2020 season was lost due to an Achilles injury. That puts Jordan Wilkins fourth in the depth chart, and there isn't a necessity for four running backs to be on the active roster.

Jonathan Taylor spearheaded a run game that ranked 11th and got stronger as the season unfolded and the rookie got his bearings.



The last time the Colts boasted a top-11 run game in consecutive seasons: 1994-95. #Colts https://t.co/2dZAEjOERM — Colts Blue Zone (@ColtsBluezone) July 14, 2021

#4 Eddy Pineiro, K

Rodrigo Blankenship has some competition in training camp this summer, but Eddy Pineiro is going to have to do big things in camp to take the spot from him. Blankenship made 32 of 37 field goals last season, with his longest field goal at 53 yards; he also had 13 touchbacks.

Pineiro had been with the Chicago Bears since 2019, but missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.

Former #Gators kicker Eddy Pineiro has signed with the #Colts. He'll compete with a Georgia Bulldog for a roster spot.



STORY: https://t.co/zhBOXnABUi — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) May 13, 2021

#5 Matthew Adams, LB

Out of all the bubble players, linebacker Matthew Adams may have the opportunity to get a spot on the Colts' active roster. Adams is second on the depth chart, and although he hasn't had a lot of playing time the last few seasons, there aren't many options at linebacker.

Anthony Walker departed this off-season, and Bobby Okereke and Darius Leonard are the standouts in defense. Adams has the ability to play in special teams as well, which is what makes his case even stronger.

