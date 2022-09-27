NFL hilariously trolls 30 teams before dropping unreal Cooper Rush stat

After a Monday night duel in the NFC East, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush ended the day with a 3-0 career record under his belt. Consequently, the New York Giants found themselves with their first loss of the 2022-23 season.

With the Giants falling, only two teams in the league remain undefeated, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. The NFL's social media team was quick to pick up on that as they hilariously trolled all 30 teams who have at least one tally in the L-column through three weeks.

For the first time since 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles have started the season 3-0. The Miami Dolphins last won all three of their first contests in 2018. However, both clubs failed to reach the .500 win mark during the last year each started 3-0. For both the '16 Eagles and '18 Dolphins, 7-9 was their final results.

Eagles and Dolphins aside, the NFL also included Cooper Rush, who shares that same record as a starting quarterback throughout his career.

However, these weren't the only flowers the social media team gave Rush.

NFL drops unreal Cooper Rush stat after giving the Cowboys quarterback a shoutout for being 3-0 in his career.

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

It's hard to imagine your backup quarterback stepping in and performing better than Cooper Rush has. The 28-year-old has totaled just over 500 passing yards, zero turnovers, and two wins this season.

If that wasn't enough, both of Rush's wins came after trailing in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys backup also entered Monday night's bout with a 2.32 second snap-to-throw time, which ranks second-fastest among all quarterbacks this season.

However, this still wasn't the stat that the NFL's social media team found the most impressive. Instead, they delivered their own stat from their record books, framing how good Cooper Rush has been.

NFL Research



Warner went on to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP that season.



@dallascowboys | #MondayNightFootball twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Cooper Rush is the first undrafted QB to win each of his first 3 NFL starts and throw for 750+ yards over those starts since Kurt Warner in 1999 with the Rams. Warner went on to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP that season.

With the Cowboys hopeful for Dak Prescott's return by Week 4, Rush's time as a starter is quickly running out again. A quarterback-needy team can certainly trade for the veteran - and probably should given his impressive film - but until that happens, this seems to be a good story nearing its end.

Dallas hosts the Washington Commanders in Week 4. If the backup quarterback does in fact get the thumbs-up to start, it could likely see him tack on to that undefeated record given Washington's poor form this season.

