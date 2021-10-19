NFL Twitter goes into meltdown mode over Aaron Rodgers' 'I still own you' taunt vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers was in the moment, celebrating with teammates after winning a race with linebacker Alec Ogletree to the corner of the end zone for a six-yard touchdown run that clinched yet another Green Bay Packers victory over the Chicago Bears, this time 24-14 on Sunday at Soldier Field.

As Bears fans—at least one of them—were giving him the birds, he responded by looking into the Soldier Field stands and yelling:

"All my [bleeping] life, I own you. I own you. I still own you."

After the game, the quarterback stated:

"Sometimes you blackout on the field — in a good way. I've definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn't a good way. But I looked up in the stands, and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird. So I'm not sure what came out of my mouth next."

Rodgers' Sunday performance illustrated the most significant difference between the Bears and Packers for most of the last 30 years; the Packers have the better quarterback.

Rodgers was more efficient than prolific on Sunday, in a performance that illustrates his dominance over the Bears. He has a 22-4 record in games he has started and finished, with 57 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating.

If it is any consolation to Bears fans, Rodgers meant no offense. His taunt came with a lot of love and respect.

"I love playing at Soldier Field."

With a 11-3 record, how would he not?

"I have a lot of respect for the fans. I'm sure there's a little bit of respect coming back my way—not a lot of love, I'm sure. But I have had a lot of great moments on the field, a lot of great battles. And today was much like those other ones. It starts out slow sometimes. We get rolling. Defense had some timely stops. We put a drive together—kind of withstood the first wave of [Bears] energy, and proud of the way we finished the last three quarters."

Rogers finds ways to win against the Bears

Rodgers always seems to get the upper hand against the Bears. Khalil Mack & Co. were hounding him in the first quarter, with sacks by Mack and Robert Quinn in the first two series. Mario Edwards forced an incompletion with pressure on the first play of the Packers' next offensive series. Edwards responded by taunting Rodgers after Rodgers grabbed Edwards' facemask. Guess who got penalized?

"They usually get the second guy. I don't think my grabbing his facemask was that physical. It was a strange tackle from behind—one of those weird ones where you kind of go knee first, and he got up talking a lot of trash. So I wasn't trying to grab his facemask necessarily, but that's where my hand kind of stuck."

Rodgers went on:

"The taunting, I don't think was to me. I think it was more to the other guys who were coming to my defense. But it wasn't any forceful contact on my part. But whatever it was, it got him a little heated."

It's all part of the Bears-Packers rivalry.

"Well, we've won a few in a row now. I love this rivalry. It's been a lot of fun over the years. That's what I told Justin Fields to enjoy this. It's a special rivalry, unlike any other in our game."

Was that Rodgers' last game at Soldier Field?

Rodgers said he thought about this being his final game at Soldier Field as a Packers player.

"I don't think this is my last one. But I have enjoyed every single one of them."

