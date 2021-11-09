NFL Twitter lashes out at poor refereeing in Bears vs Steelers clash

NFL refereeing has been more controversial this season than ever before. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears' Monday Night Football clash added more fuel to that fire.

There were almost as many penalties thrown as there were terrible towels in the stands.

The Bears were penalized 12 times for 115 penalty yards. There were questionable pass interference calls.

There was a catch where the receiver bobbled the ball throughout the entire catch process.

Most importantly, there was a taunting penalty late in the fourth quarter that swung the game in Pittsburgh's favor. Fans on social media were furious, and justifiably so.

Twitter has become a collection of fans lamenting one of the worst officiating games in recent memory.

NFL Twitter lashes out at poor refereeing in the Bears vs. Steelers clash.

What started as an uneventful game became one of the most controversial second halves of the season. Late in the fourth quarter, the Steelers were ready to punt on fourth and 15 after Cassius Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger.

The Bears were trailing, and Marsh's play could've given Chicago the ball back. Instead, the refs threw a flag at Marsh for taunting.

Marsh glared at the Steelers sidelines without talking trash and, per referee Tony Corrente, was penalized for that.

Tony Corrente then apparently put his body in Marsh's position when Marsh tried to leave the field. After Corrente made contact with Marsh, he dramatically threw the flag as if he was making a statement.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke https://t.co/MhNlNVewJx

Alongside that penalty, which held massive stakes in the result, there were more errors committed by Corrente's staff. The Bears scored a touchdown in the third quarter, which would've brought them within four points of the Steelers.

Alas, it never happened as the refs threw a flag for an illegal block on the Bears' right guard, James Daniels. The penalty was for him blocking T.J. Watt outside of the tight end box.

However, Daniels never left the tight end box on the play. Daniels also never even made contact with Watt as he missed the block.

Matt Stevens @MattStevens1957 #NFL NFL officials are always awful. But sometimes it’s just really obvious that they’re cheating. Trailing 14-3 in the 3rd, Bears score a TD to get inside the 7-point spread. The ref calls a penalty that not only didn’t happen, but would have been LEGAL if it had. #BearsNation NFL officials are always awful. But sometimes it’s just really obvious that they’re cheating. Trailing 14-3 in the 3rd, Bears score a TD to get inside the 7-point spread. The ref calls a penalty that not only didn’t happen, but would have been LEGAL if it had. #BearsNation #NFL https://t.co/rPSzNihpGg

Corrente's staff also missed three late hits from the Steelers on Justin Fields. In a league that values protecting the quarterback more than anything, it's baffling that they missed those calls.

Jason Smith @howaboutafresca So the refs miss THREE late/illegal hits on Justin Fields, but they made sure to get Marsh for that ridiculous taunting. That's the NFL at its most embarrassing. #CHIvsPIT So the refs miss THREE late/illegal hits on Justin Fields, but they made sure to get Marsh for that ridiculous taunting. That's the NFL at its most embarrassing. #CHIvsPIT

Referees aren't perfect, and their job is incredibly tough. But they get paid to do the job for a reason, and that's because they're professionals.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Corrente's staff dropped the ball and officiated as poorly as possible on Monday.

Edited by LeRon Haire