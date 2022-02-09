"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" - Fans troll Patrick Mahomes in Brittany Matthews’ latest Instagram post

Patrick Mahomes seems to be enjoying his early offseason with his fiancée, Brittany Matthews. The couple recently spent time in Sin City. While in town for the Pro Bowl, the Chiefs quarterback took advantage of the glorified exhibition game to get in some relaxing time with his significant other. Matthews captured the moment and shared it on Instagram, and predictably, the public was all too happy to share its opinion.

NFL Twitter reacts to Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Vegas Instagram post

If you’re not wrestling with white tigers and Mike Tyson, are you really enjoying all that Vegas has to offer? Many users on Twitter had some thoughts. Some commented on the quarterback's choice of company. Most, however, reacted to Number 15's “special” facial expression for the camera.

Twitter reactions are below:

How about that ride in -- that’s why they call it "Sin City."

Rich Brennaman @tanranger24 @aaronladd0 What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, except herpes that shit will follow you everywhere @aaronladd0 What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, except herpes that shit will follow you everywhere

Nevada has been a recreational state since 2017.

Gone fishin’, gone with ganja -- it’s all the same at this point as Mahomes closes this chapter of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Visine certainly does not hurt for business in recreational states.

It’s 2022. It’s normal to wear sunglasses outdoors at night. Nothing to see here, literally.

God forbid NFL Twitter included something related to football. But that second half in the AFC Championship game by the Chiefs offense was puzzling, to say the least.

Chris O'Brien @obrien @aaronladd0 It's the same look he had the whole the 2nd half of the Bengals game... @aaronladd0 It's the same look he had the whole the 2nd half of the Bengals game...

The fashion police can come for everyone -- even NFL and Super Bowl MVPs.

D @dmartin5621 @aaronladd0 All that money n no drip @aaronladd0 All that money n no drip

Others echoed the sentiment that anyone rich and famous would be doing the same thing Mahomes and Matthews are doing in Vegas.

V. Oliveira @curry_fa @aaronladd0 If I were rich in Vegas, I'd make sure I would spend all night in a Casino gambling non stop, pausing only to smoke outside @aaronladd0 If I were rich in Vegas, I'd make sure I would spend all night in a Casino gambling non stop, pausing only to smoke outside

Vegas is still one of the last places on Earth where smoking indoors is encouraged. It’s a far cry from the days when people could smoke on airplanes.

jake @SPO0KDAD @curry_fa @aaronladd0 why go outside to smoke when you can do it inside @curry_fa @aaronladd0 why go outside to smoke when you can do it inside

As far as weekends go in Las Vegas, if the only thing the Chiefs quarterback caught was flack for his photo, then it's a win compared to other possible things that could have happened in Sin City.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' season may be over, but the team will next look to the NFL draft, as well as the free agency period, to reload their roster for another run at the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the NFL world awaits for Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

