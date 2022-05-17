×
Create
Notifications

"Adam, you’re married" - NFL fans troll league insider Adam Schefter for retweeting Ciara's SI swimsuit cover photo

Ciara and Russell Wilson attending Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets
Ciara and Russell Wilson attending Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets
Son Trinh
Son Trinh
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 05:04 AM IST
Feature

Adam Schefter is an NFL insider with a huge following on Twitter. But during the offseason, when NFL breaking news is slower, seemingly innocent tweets and retweets will still garner some reactions. In this case, Schefter recently caught some flack for retweeting Ciara’s post about making the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a 🎉 https://t.co/H7aIY9wimE

NFL Twitter also used the slow news day to roast the ESPN analyst.

It’s not official unless it’s social media official.

@ciara @AdamSchefter @SI_Swimsuit Adam you’re married

One retweet goes a long ways.

@ciara @AdamSchefter @SI_Swimsuit That being said, good rt

SpongeBob SquarePants also likes R&B.

@ciara @SI_Swimsuit Adam before he retweeted this https://t.co/hcgJDCzxDK

The internet remains undefeated.

@ciara @SI_Swimsuit @AdamSchefter retweeting this https://t.co/z6qk775yMf

Russell Wilson does not seem like the jealous type. The guy probably doesn’t even say "jabroni" because he doesn’t like to curse.

@ciara @AdamSchefter @SI_Swimsuit Russ after seeing schefter retweet this https://t.co/Bgeucfc4DC

Simple appreciations seem underappreciated these days.

@ciara @AdamSchefter @SI_Swimsuit Adam why did you retweet this?

It happens to the best of us.

@ciara @AdamSchefter @SI_Swimsuit When Adam forgets to switch to the burner account>>>

Elon Musk, too, if the sale of Twitter goes through.

@ciara @AdamSchefter https://t.co/BS2ysVS1Nu

Bonk dog bonks.

@ciara @SI_Swimsuit Schefter https://t.co/AXor8z5CPd

NFL fans need an Adam Schefter interview with Russell Wilson like yesterday.

@ciara @AdamSchefter @SI_Swimsuit Russell Wilson watching everyone like & retweet this https://t.co/OPh9WfBlJN

Ciara joins a unique ensemble for the 2022 covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Ciara is not the only cover model for the 2022 SI swimsuit edition. Ciara will be one of four women gracing the cover this year. Joining her will also be Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, a modeling professional who spent 50 years in the industry and is a world-renowned dietician, and Yumi Nu, last year’s cover model who is also a recording artist, model and entrepreneur.

As for Ciara and Russell Wilson, the pair seems to be settling into Denver after Wilson's blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos. Wilson joins a team looking to maximize its offensive weapons, which includes wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Wilson will also have the services of running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in what should be a competitive AFC West in the upcoming NFL season.

Wilson will be one of four star quarterbacks in the division, which boasts Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles's Justin Herbert, and Las Vegas's Derek Carr. The addition of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, as head coach will also be interesting for Broncos fans to see what their offense is capable of.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2022 issue is the 59th of the long-running special edition under the Sports Illustrated brand. This issue celebrates 28 powerful women in a wide range of backgrounds and body types. The swimsuit issue is currently available online and on newsstands.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी