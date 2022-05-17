"Adam, you’re married" - NFL fans troll league insider Adam Schefter for retweeting Ciara's SI swimsuit cover photo

Adam Schefter is an NFL insider with a huge following on Twitter. But during the offseason, when NFL breaking news is slower, seemingly innocent tweets and retweets will still garner some reactions. In this case, Schefter recently caught some flack for retweeting Ciara’s post about making the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

Ciara @ciara Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a 🎉 https://t.co/H7aIY9wimE

NFL Twitter also used the slow news day to roast the ESPN analyst.

Ciara joins a unique ensemble for the 2022 covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Ciara is not the only cover model for the 2022 SI swimsuit edition. Ciara will be one of four women gracing the cover this year. Joining her will also be Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, a modeling professional who spent 50 years in the industry and is a world-renowned dietician, and Yumi Nu, last year’s cover model who is also a recording artist, model and entrepreneur.

As for Ciara and Russell Wilson, the pair seems to be settling into Denver after Wilson's blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos. Wilson joins a team looking to maximize its offensive weapons, which includes wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Wilson will also have the services of running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in what should be a competitive AFC West in the upcoming NFL season.

Wilson will be one of four star quarterbacks in the division, which boasts Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles's Justin Herbert, and Las Vegas's Derek Carr. The addition of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, as head coach will also be interesting for Broncos fans to see what their offense is capable of.

The 2022 issue is the 59th of the long-running special edition under the Sports Illustrated brand. This issue celebrates 28 powerful women in a wide range of backgrounds and body types. The swimsuit issue is currently available online and on newsstands.

