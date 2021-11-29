NFL Twitter reacts to Steelers' blowout loss to Bengals

It was supposed to be a close game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they were tight only on paper.

The Bengals completely destroyed the Steelers on Sunday, winning 41-10 and allowing a touchdown in garbage time. They dominated on both sides of the ball and extended their record to 7-4, getting closer to the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North.

The Steelers, meanwhile, fell even further in the playoff picture, with a .500 record not enough to grab one of the wild card spots.

With such an unexpected blowout happening, fans were quick to post their reactions on Twitter.

With Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and company putting up a 40-burger over a strong divisional rival, many were shocked by the final result. Cincinnati fans were ecstatic, though:

Cincinnati 💔 @CincyProblems Bengals just embarrassing the Steelers now.



You love to see it. Bengals just embarrassing the Steelers now.You love to see it.

CincySportsTV @CincySportTV Summary of the Bengals-Steelers game: Summary of the Bengals-Steelers game: https://t.co/LuxQkPeTek

Blake Jewell @BlakeJewellNFL The #Bengals have swept the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither game was very close either… The #Bengals have swept the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither game was very close either…

Field Yates @FieldYates The Steelers have held 9 of their 10 opponents under 30 points this season.



The Bengals have scored 31 points... in the first half. The Steelers have held 9 of their 10 opponents under 30 points this season.The Bengals have scored 31 points... in the first half.

Marisa Contipelli @BengalsMarisa The Steelers have been held to a season-low 10 points, twice this season.



The Bengals have been responsible both times. The Steelers have been held to a season-low 10 points, twice this season.The Bengals have been responsible both times.

Cincinnati 💔 @CincyProblems All of Cincinnati when the Bengals SWEEP the Steelers. 😁 All of Cincinnati when the Bengals SWEEP the Steelers. 😁 https://t.co/PUSuk2HjXn

Jeremy Rauch @FOX19Jeremy



“We can’t let up now.” Joe Burrow: “It means we’re 2-0 against them. We have higher aspirations than beating the Steelers.”“We can’t let up now.” #Bengals Joe Burrow: “It means we’re 2-0 against them. We have higher aspirations than beating the Steelers.”“We can’t let up now.” #Bengals

CincyEwok @CincyyEwok The year is 2021 and the Cincinnati Bengals swept the Pittsburgh Steelers and it was never really close. The year is 2021 and the Cincinnati Bengals swept the Pittsburgh Steelers and it was never really close.

Tim Egnor @WVBengals73 @blamberr @SteeIerNation Its definitely a changing of the guard with the Steelers on the down side and no one fears them anymore. The Bengals however are a young and hungry team that will be a tough match up for anyone. One day they will win a super bowl with your respect. Who Dey @blamberr @SteeIerNation Its definitely a changing of the guard with the Steelers on the down side and no one fears them anymore. The Bengals however are a young and hungry team that will be a tough match up for anyone. One day they will win a super bowl with your respect. Who Dey

Bengals' game plan leaves Steelers clueless

A fantastic game plan by Cincinnati saw the team furiously dominate Pittsburgh all afternoon. Whether through the ground, or through the air, or when defending, it was an easy task for the Bengals, who now hold one of the AFC Wild Card spots.

Joe Burrow remains on a hot streak, but today was a great afternoon for Joe Mixon. The running back finished the day with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus four other receptions. Tee Higgins also had himself a day with 114 receiving yards and a touchdown.

For the Steelers, it's difficult to take anything positive from this afternoon or for the season itself. With a 5-5-1 record, it's unlikely that Pittsburgh will grab one of the AFC playoff spots. The offense is no good anymore with Ben Roethlisberger's sharp decline, the offensive line can't block, and the defense has some problems — T.J. Watt was completely nullified by Cincinnati's game plan.

For years, Cincinnati was an easy task for a Pittsburgh team that was always competing for higher stakes. In 2021, it's clear that the guard has changed, and now the team from Ohio is in a much better position in this rivalry.

