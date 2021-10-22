Joe Burrow becomes only QB after Dan Marino to achieve remarkable feat

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a solid start to the 2021 season, holding a 4-2 record through the first six weeks, mainly due to Joe Burrow's performance.

Much of that has come behind the strong play from second-year quarterback Joe Burrow as he’s anchored the Bengals’ offensive charge. The LSU product continues to showcase that he’s the franchise cornerstone piece the Bengals can build around.

Joe Burrow following in Dan Marino's footsteps

During the 34-11 win over the Detroit Lions, Burrow threw three touchdown passes that put him alongside Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Marino and Burrow are the only second-year quarterbacks in league history to throw at least two touchdown passes in each of the first six games of the season.

Field Yates @FieldYates Field Yates @FieldYates Bengals QB Joe Burrow has thrown for multiple TD in every game this season. If he does so again today, he'll join Dan Marino as the only QB in his first or second season to ever throw for multiple TD in his team's first 6 games of the season. Great company. Bengals QB Joe Burrow has thrown for multiple TD in every game this season. If he does so again today, he'll join Dan Marino as the only QB in his first or second season to ever throw for multiple TD in his team's first 6 games of the season. Great company. And there it is: Joe Burrow now joins Dan Marino as the only QBs in their first or second season to throw for multiple TDs in each of his team's first six games. twitter.com/FieldYates/sta… And there it is: Joe Burrow now joins Dan Marino as the only QBs in their first or second season to throw for multiple TDs in each of his team's first six games. twitter.com/FieldYates/sta…

Marino pushed that feat to 10 straight games, which Burrow holds the opportunity to match or surpass if he continues his promising pace. He’s already made franchise history this season as he’s become the fastest quarterback to reach 4,000 career passing yards.

He’s currently tied for sixth with 14 touchdown passes and 13th with 1,540 passing yards while holding a 70.7% completion rate and 107.9 passer rating. His numbers are not mindblowing, but he’s providing stable production under center with 4,107 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes.

Burrow is proving he’s the real deal despite a rookie campaign that was cut short after six games due to a torn ACL. He’s demonstrating that he’s one of the game’s best young talents under center while establishing a promising connection with rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who has been producing at a historic pace.

Chase has 27 catches for 553 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He ranks fourth in receiving yards, tied for fourth in touchdowns, and second with 20.5 yards per reception. The connection stemming from their time together at LSU has translated into immediate success for the 21-year-old wideout.

Willie Lutz @willie_lutz People keep comparing Joe Burrow to Joe Montana and Ja’Marr Chase to Randy Moss.And I love every second of it. People keep comparing Joe Burrow to Joe Montana and Ja’Marr Chase to Randy Moss.And I love every second of it. https://t.co/7NlQMCU8Z9

Chase has already joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only other player in NFL history to record at least 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first five career games. The Bengals will continue to lean on the explosive connection that has put the team a game out of first place in the AFC North division.

Burrow will be the determining factor toward how far Cincinnati venture this season. The biggest key remains his health as he’s already suffered a significant injury in his brief NFL career. Beyond that, he has an extremely bright future ahead.

