NFL Twitters goes crazy as Gisele Bündchen floats the idea of potential Tom Brady trade

Tom Brady misses the fall.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Missing the fall this year. Missing the fall this year.

And Gisele Bündchen also misses autumn. But unlike others, Gisele can actually do something about it by traveling. That would be the worst nightmare for every Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, by making Brady and the family move around the country.

At least that is what she suggested on Twitter when Brady tweeted about missing the season.

Would Tom Brady ask for a trade?

The answer may seem obvious, a big and yelled "no!"

The Bucs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the team looks even better this year. They are undoubtedly contenders to be in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

But for the longest time, no one could picture Brady leaving the New England Patriots.

In New England, both the team and the fans loved him, his team was always a Super Bowl contender, and he played better than ever season after season.

But as Seth Wickersham wrote in his new book, It's Better to be Feared: The New England Patriots and the World They Made, things were not so smooth inside Gillette Stadium walls.

"Brady ultimately left New England not only because both Belichick and Kraft refused to commit to him until his stated goal of playing until age 45—it was believed that Belichick thought Brady was close to the end—but because he wanted to be at an organization that welcomed his input rather than ignored it, something he ultimately found in Tampa Bay."

Wickersham went on to write:

"Brady was tired of taking team-friendly deals with no input into how the money saved was spent—and still wanted a long-term contractual commitment. Belichick told associates that every organizational decision now was in support of Brady, geared toward pleasing him and making him successful—and that Kraft meddled with the team, sometimes with opinions, sometimes with restrictive budgets."

Cracks in the relationship between Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft led the quarterback to look for a new place. And with the Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians, he found what he was looking for, as Greg Cosell reported:

"And after the bye week, the offense's play-action and motion rates spiked. Over the final four weeks of the season, the play-action rate rose seven percentage points—the fourth-largest increase in that span—and the motion rate rose ten percentage points. Tampa Bay's efficiency didn't suffer, either. In fact, no team averaged more yards on play-action passes or motion plays. And in the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers relied on play-action and motion, even more, using play-action on nearly half of Brady's dropbacks and motion on about three-quarters of all plays. The Buccaneers didn't go from inconsistent to invincible because "things just clicked." They went from inconsistent to invincible because they leaned into their strengths. So, rest of the NFL, there's your winning formula: Sign Tom Brady and do more of the things you do well."

So, will Brady ask for a trade? Hardly. But now that he knows that there are greener fields in the NFL and that trades may be suitable for him, anything is possible.

Regardless of whether or not the trade happens, Twitter had a crazy day:

Also Read

Edited by Samuel Green