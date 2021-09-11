NFL Week 1: 5 best games to watch this Sunday

NFL Week 1 is only one game old, but now comes a glut of games. A total of 14 games will take place this Sunday, with all the teams looking to get their season off to a great start. Among them, some NFL teams will be playing to reach the playoffs and hopefully win the Super Bowl, others will be looking to avoid the ignominy of defeat.

We look at the five such match-ups that will lay down a marker for the winning team and significantly harm the other team's morale. The NFL is just about to explode!

THE BIGGEST KICKOFF SUNDAY EVER.



Two early games at 1pm ET. Two late games at 4:25pm ET.

Sunday September 12 on CBS and FOX. #Kickoff2021 pic.twitter.com/5HZzOkTsn7 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2021

The five best games in NFL Week 1

#1 - Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Buffalo Bills are genuine Super Bowl contenders and will be looking to take the final leap this season after reaching the AFC championship game last season. Their offense is scary, with Josh Allen now playing on an improved contract, and they have high hopes of an improved defense.

Their credentials will be tested to the maximum against serial winners, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The six-time NFL champions will be looking to signal intent on their own title ambitions.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs v Cleveland Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback and player in the league in Patrick Mahomes. They will be looking to go and win the Super Bowl again after reaching the final NFL game in the past couple of seasons and winning one.

Standing in their way are the Cleveland Browns, who are no longer the team that others used to swat aside. Last NFL season they made it to the playoffs and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, before falling in the Divisional Round to the, you guessed it, Kansas City Chiefs.

#3 - New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The AFC East rivalry hots up with the Miami Dolphins visiting the New England Patriots. Subplots abound in this matchup. We get to see which of the former Alabama quarterbacks will come out on top: will Tua top Mac or Mac mash Tua? Will the Miami Dolphins replace the New England Patriots as the top dog in the conference? This is one game you just cannot miss.

Former @AlabamaFTBL QBs Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are all expected to start week 1 for the @Patriots, @Eagles and @MiamiDolphins



Tua Tagovailoa will face-off against his former backup Mac Jones in week 1 as the Dolphins take on the Patriots in Foxborough 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9aeprQX3u7 — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 31, 2021

#4 - New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

The New Orleans Saints have a new quarterback in town. Jameis Winston will be feeling lucky to get a second chance as a starting quarterback in the NFL after he was let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and saw his successor, Tom Brady, lead them to a Super Bowl win.

Standing in his way are the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have failed in the championship game twice in two seasons and they know it is now or never. With Aaron Rodgers possibly entering his final season as a Green Bay player, they will be looking for an explosive start.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Rams have the best defense in the league. They now also have Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback, who brings a significant NFL pedigree to the franchise. They will be looking to go all the way.

Across them will be the Chicago Bears, who are starting a new era with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback, who himself will be looking to break his playoff hoodoo. The rookie Justin Fields is also waiting in the wings to take over. This game promises to be an intriguing matchup.

