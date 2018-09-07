Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NFL Week 1 Preview

Manraj Deol
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
07 Sep 2018

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

With the season starting upon us this today, I will be coming to you every week with the weekly preview into the NFL world. I will be dissecting the one best game to watch each and every week. I will be discussing the one potential upset match of the week. I will be also discussing three key battles in the week. The last thing that will be discussed is the have to starts and have to bench players for each offensive position in fantasy football each week. Let's go!

Potential Game Of The Week - Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

This game has the potential to be a barn burner. Packer nation is hoping that the addition of Jimmy Graham and Mercedes Lewis will make for easier times in the red zone for the Green Bay Packers. We will get to see if Rodgers will have instant chemistry with the duo at tight end or was trading Jordy Nelson a hasty move. The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, have had nothing but good news. The addition of Khalil Mack will only make the defence better and will be debuting for Chicago along with rookie linebacker Roquan Smith. Also, Mitchell Trubisky gets into his sophomore season, we all know the adage sophomore slump.

