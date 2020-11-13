The 2019 Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots shared a lot in common. Both teams had Super Bowl aspirations, rostered two of the best defenses in the NFL, won their respective divisions, and had their seasons crushed in the playoffs by Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

In 2020, the teams couldn't be more different.

The Patriots are 3-5, coming off a near-loss to the New York Jets and eyeing the 2021 draft, while the Ravens are 6-2, en route to a third straight playoff appearance and, this time, eyeing a win.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Head-to-Head

The Ravens and Patriots have met only 10 times in the regular season, and New England leads the matchup 8-2.

In big games and recent memory, however, the Ravens have fared far better. The playoff history is tied at 2-2 between the franchises and the Ravens won the most recent matchup (the only since 2016), a 37-20 drubbing in November 2019. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and ran for two more in the Ravens win, while the now-departed Tom Brady had just one of his own.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Team News

Ravens mainstays CB Marlon Humphrey and RB Mark Ingram returned to practice this week. Humphrey, who is expected to play Sunday night, missed last week's win over the Colts on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, and Ingram has been absent since week 6 with an ankle injury. Ingram is listed as questionable but "could" play according to the Baltimore Sun.

While Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews is on pace for 10 touchdowns in 2020, it was primarily blocking TE Nick Boyle who starred against the Colts last week. Boyle led the Ravens with four receptions for 46 yards in the win.

“It’s nice to be totally dominant physically in the running game and hitting my assignments, knocking people over, knocking people sideways, and catching the ball,” Boyle told the Athletic in a recent profile.

The Patriots listed 18 players on their Week 10 injury report, almost four times as many as the Ravens. CB Stephon Gilmore and WR N'Keal Harry were limited participants in practice after missing "Monday Night Football" against the Jets, and will be considered questionable again for Sunday.

Stepping in for Harry and WR Julian Edelman, who is on the IR, has been wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers has almost 300 yards in just two starts in 2020, and has been building a connection with Patriots QB Cam Newton. The two connected 12 times on 14 targets Monday night, and will be a matchup to watch on "Sunday Night Football."

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

Projected Starters

New England Patriots:

QB: Cam Newton (Q)

RB: Damien Harris (Q), James White

WR: N'Keal Harry (Q), Damiere Byrd, Isaiah Ford, Jakobi Myers

TE: Ryan Izzo (Q)

Baltimore Ravens:

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Mark Ingram (Q), J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin

TE: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Prediction

Final score: Ravens 28 - Patriots 13