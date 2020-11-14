The Detroit Lions welcome the Washington Football Team to Ford Field in downtown Detroit on Sunday.

Both teams are coming into this game after suffering losses in Week 9. The Lions were swept away 34-20 by the Minnesota Vikings, while Washington lost a close game 23-20 to the New York Giants.

The Lions are 3-5 for the season and are tied for the last place in NFC North, while the Washington Football Team is 2-6 and in second place in the NFC East.

Detroit Lions vs Washington Football Team Head-To-Head

This will be the 46th game to be played between these two sides with the Washington Football Team holding a 31-14 lead in the all-time series.

The Lions are currently on a three-game winning streak at home against the Washington Football Team having not lost to them at home since 2008.

Detroit Lions season results: L L W L W W L L

Washington Football Team season results: W L L L L L W L

Detroit vs Washington: Team News

Lions star wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) failed to log a practice session on all three days of practice and is out for the game on Sunday. Rookie tight end TJ Hockenson (toe) and linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) were both limited participants on Friday and questionable to play against Washington.

Out for Detroit Lions: Kenny Golladay

Doubtful for Detroit Lions: TJ Hockenson, Jarrad Davis

Starting QB Kyle Allen (ankle) and wide reciever Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) have both been declared out for the game on Sunday.

Out for Washington Football Team: Kyle Allen, Dontrelle Inman

Doubtful for Washington Football team: None

Detroit Lions vs Washington Football Team Projected Starters

Detroit Lions

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson

WR: Danny Amendola, Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall

TE: TJ Hockenson (D)

Washington Football Team

QB: Alex Smith

RB: Antonio Gibson, JD Mckissic

WR: Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Isaiah Wright

TE: Logan Thomas

Detroit Lions vs Washington Football Team Prediction

This game should be an easy win for the Lions. Washington will be without their preferred starting QB Kyle Allen, who suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury against the Giants last week. His replacement, Alex Smith -- who just came back this season from a nasty-looking injury that almost cost him his career -- threw three interceptions in his second relief appearance of the season last week.

Prediction: Lions to get an easy W