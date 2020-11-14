The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history.

The Vikings have played the Bears more than every other team in the league, except for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

The two NFC North rivals meet in Week 10's "Monday Night Football" with playoff hopes on the line. The 3-5 Vikings and 5-4 Bears sit in third and second in the division, respectively, and they're the first and third teams outside the expanded NFL playoff picture (that could continue to expand).

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Head-to-Head

The Vikings lead the all-time series 60-56-2, and the Bears have won the only playoff matchup between the two squads.

Chicago, however, is on a hot streak, winning the last four matchups including both 2019 affairs. The most recent game, in Dec. 2019, was a 21-19 Bears win during which Chicago staved off a Vikings' comeback (Minnesota scored 13 fourth-quarter points in the loss). Neither team has scored more than 25 points since 2017 in the Vikings/Bears contests.

Bringing this back on the tl because it’s Bears vs Vikings this week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lOqi9Fnvie — Mick Trufolesky 🎄 (@MickTrufolesky) November 10, 2020

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Team News

The Vikings have a relatively clean bill of health heading into Week 10, with starting TE Irv Smith Jr. missing practice with a groin injury but WR Adam Thielen a full participant with his hurt shoulder.

Thielen, alongside Justin Jefferson, leads the air attack for the Vikings, but he has caught over 60 yards just three times this season and hasn't broken 40 receiving yards in his last two starts. Minnesota's offense has been reliant upon Dalvin Cook and the ground game. Cook leads the NFL with 12 touchdowns and 122.6 yards per game, and, in his most recent appearance, posted his second consecutive 150+ rushing yard, multi-touchdown game.

Unlike the Vikings, the Bears posted a long injury report heading into "Monday Night Football."

Mitch Trubisky, who has been battling with Nick Foles for the starting QB job all season, is listed as doubtful with a right shoulder injury. Starters WR Allen Robinson II, TE Jimmy Graham, DE Akiem Hicks, RB David Montgomery, and FS Tashaun Gipson Sr. all find themselves on the report, though Hicks and Graham are listed as veterans on rest days. Robinson, Foles/Trubisky's main target, is on pace for over 1250 yards, the most since his 1400-yard season in 2015 with the Jaguars.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Projected Starters

Minnesota Vikings

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Dalvin Cook

WR: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen (P), Chad Beebe

TE: Irv Smith Jr. (Q), Kyle Rudolph

Chicago Bears

QB: Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky (D)

RB: David Montgomery (Q), Cordarrelle Patterson

WR: Allen Robinson II (Q), Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller

TE: Jimmy Graham

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Prediction

Final score: Minnesota Vikings 21, Chicago Bears 17