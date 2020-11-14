NFL Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to stay on pace to winning the NFC East when they head to New York this weekend to play the Giants.

The New York Giants (2-7) are looking to put their name in the mix in the division race. The Eagles (3-4-1) have the opportunity to separate themselves even more from the rest of the NFC East teams.

Philadelphia has won two straight games and is looking to make it three before heading into a rough patch in their schedule. The Eagles will have five straight games against teams that are in the hunt for the playoffs after this week's game against the Giants.

One thing Philadelphia has to do is make sure they do not look ahead and focus on the task at hand.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Head-to-Head

This will be the 176th meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. The Eagles lead the head-to-head series with an 88-85-2 record. This is one of the closest rivalries in the NFL and it goes back a long time.

The Philadelphia Eagles have controlled the head-to-head meetings in recent years. The Eagles have not lost in eight straight games to the Giants. The teams met up in Philadelphia in Week 7 of this season. The Philadelphia Eagles squeaked out a close victory over the Giants 22-21.

Philadelphia Eagles season results: L, L, T, W, L, L, W, W

New York Giants season results: L, L, L, L, L, W, L, L, W

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Team News

The Philadelphia Eagles will need to have a strong outing from quarterback Carson Wentz to win this football game. Wentz has been up and down this season for the Eagles. He has thrown 12 touchdowns, but has also thrown 12 interceptions. The Philadelphia Eagles will need him to play a clean game against the New York Giants defense.

Rivalry week 👊 pic.twitter.com/XbRNG1Gkve — New York Giants (@Giants) November 12, 2020

The New York Giants will be hoping that wide receivers Golden Tate and Sterling Shephard are able to play on Sunday. Golden Tate is listed as questionable, but the New York Giants coach Joe Judge feels that Tate has a good shot at playing. Sterling Shephard was limited in practice on Thursday for the Giants and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Daniel Jones will definitely need both if the Giants want to pull out a victory at home.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Projected Starters

Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Boston Scott

WR: Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor

TE: Richard Rodgers

New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Wayne Gallman

WR: Darius Slayton, Golden Tate (Q), Sterling Shephard (Q)

TE: Evan Engram

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles are more healthy than the New York Giants heading into Sunday's game. The last meeting between the two teams really showed that both are going to compete. The Giants have had back-to-back great performances since then.

Both Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones are known for turning over the football. In the end Wentz will make the plays to win the football game. Carson Wentz is the better quarterback by a hair. The Philadelphia Eagles will go into their rough stretch of five games on a three-game winning streak.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Giants 21