NFL Week 10 Predictions: Odds, Picks, Money Lines and Win/Loss for every game

The NFL playoff standings are starting to take shape as we enter Week 10 and move past the midway point of the 2021 season.
The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets put on an unexpected display Thursday night. For obvious reasons, the Green Bay Packers were without Aaron Rodgers and allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to achieve back-to-back wins for the first time this year. However, stars like Trevor Lawrence and Chase Edmonds suffered major injuries. Both men will likely miss several weeks.
Week 10 in the NFL kicks off with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, both coming off Week 9 wins.
The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday Night Football matchup that could swing the momentum of the AFC West. The same goes for the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL Week 10 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads
NFL Thursday Night Football - Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens
- Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7.5
- Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -390, Miami Dolphins +310
- Over/Under - 46.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Mark Andrews - Any time TD scorer +130
- Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens to win, cover spread, over 46.5 points
- Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 28 - Miami Dolphins 20
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread - Indianapolis Colts -10.5
- Money Line - Jacksonville Jaguars +370, Indianapolis Colts -480
- Over/Under - 47.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Jacksonville Jaguars score most points in 2nd Quarter +210
- Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points
- Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 26 - Jacksonville Jaguars 23
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns
- Spread - New England Patriots -1.5
- Money Line - Cleveland Browns +106, New England Patriots -124
- Over/Under - 45.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Both teams score 1+ TD in each half +180
- Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win, over under 45.5 points
- Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - New England Patriots 16
Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons
- Spread - Dallas Cowboys -9
- Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +340, Dallas Cowboys -430
- Over/Under - 55
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Atlanta Falcons to score first and lose +230
- Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys to win, won't cover spread, under 55 points
- Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 23 - Atlanta Falcons 17
New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
- Spread - Buffalo Bills -13.5
- Money Line - Buffalo Bills -750, New York Jets +530
- Over/Under - 47.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - New York Jets score most points in 1st Quarter +205
- Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points
- Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 26 - New York Jets 17
Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints
- Spread - Tennessee Titans -3
- Money Line - New Orleans Saints +132, Tennessee Titans -156
- Over/Under - 44.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive Results in FG attempt +420
- Game Picks - Tennessee Titans win, won't cover spread, under 44.5 points
- Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 17 - New Orleans Saints 15
Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -9.5
- Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -450, Washington +350
- Over/Under - 51.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Washington scores most points in 4th Quarter +175
- Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, won't cover spread, under 51.5 points
- Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 - Washington 19
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions
- Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -9
- Money Line - Detroit Lions +310, Pittsburgh Steelers -390
- Over/Under - 43
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Draw at halftime, Pittsburgh Steelers win +1600
- Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win, won't cover spread, over 43 points
- Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - Detroit Lions 21
LA Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings
- Spread - LA Chargers -2.5
- Money Line - Minnesota Vikings +124, LA Chargers -146
- Over/Under - 51.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - LA Chargers score under three TDs +104
- Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, under 51.5 points
- Game Prediction - LA Chargers 17 - Minnesota Vikings 13
Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers
- Spread - Arizona Cardinals -10
- Money Line - Carolina Panthers +370, Arizona Cardinals -480
- Over/Under - 44.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Race to 5 points Carolina Panthers +172
- Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, won't cover spread, over 44.5 points
- Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 21 - Carolina Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks
- Spread - Green Bay Packers -3.5
- Money Line - Seattle Seahawks +152, Green Bay Packers -180
- Over/Under - 50
- Additional Prop NFL Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in offensive TD +290
- Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, cover spread, over 50 points
- Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 30 - Seattle Seahawks 24
Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread - Denver Broncos -3
- Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +134, Denver Broncos -158
- Over/Under - 44
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Denver Broncos win by 14+ points +320
- Game Picks - Denver Broncos win, cover spread, over 44 points
- Game Prediction - Denver Broncos 27 - Philadelphia Eagles 12
NFL Sunday Night Football - Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -2.5
- Money Line - Kansas City Chiefs -142, Las Vegas Raiders +120
- Over/Under - 51.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Total Points Even +106
- Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs win, cover spread, under 51.5 points
- Game Prediction - Kansas City Chiefs 24 - Las Vegas Raiders 20
NFL Monday Night Football - San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams
- Spread - LA Rams -3.5
- Money Line - LA Rams -198, San Francisco 49ers +166
- Over/Under - 48.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - San Francisco 49ers score last in 1st half +108
- Game Picks - LA Rams win, cover spread, under 48.5 points
- Game Prediction - LA Rams 21 - San Francisco 49ers 16