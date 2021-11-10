×
NFL Week 10 Predictions: Odds, Picks, Money Lines and Win/Loss for every game

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Modified Nov 10, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The NFL playoff standings are starting to take shape as we enter Week 10 and move past the midway point of the 2021 season.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets put on an unexpected display Thursday night. For obvious reasons, the Green Bay Packers were without Aaron Rodgers and allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to achieve back-to-back wins for the first time this year. However, stars like Trevor Lawrence and Chase Edmonds suffered major injuries. Both men will likely miss several weeks.

Week 10 in the NFL kicks off with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, both coming off Week 9 wins.

The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday Night Football matchup that could swing the momentum of the AFC West. The same goes for the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

NFL Week 10 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

NFL Thursday Night Football - Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens

In honor of Dolphins week for the Ravens, here’s Lamar Jackson dicing up Miami’s defense in Week 1 of the 2019 seasonJackson would finish the game completing 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns, leading Baltimore to a 59-10 victory https://t.co/Sb7Y60KS7z
  • Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7.5
  • Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -390, Miami Dolphins +310
  • Over/Under - 46.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Mark Andrews - Any time TD scorer +130
  • Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens to win, cover spread, over 46.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 28 - Miami Dolphins 20

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Something to watch. Jaguars @ Colts next Sunday. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
  • Spread - Indianapolis Colts -10.5
  • Money Line - Jacksonville Jaguars +370, Indianapolis Colts -480
  • Over/Under - 47.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Jacksonville Jaguars score most points in 2nd Quarter +210
  • Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 26 - Jacksonville Jaguars 23

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns

If OBJ wanted any added immediate revenge, he could choose to sign with New England. Next Sunday the Patriots play the Browns.
  • Spread - New England Patriots -1.5
  • Money Line - Cleveland Browns +106, New England Patriots -124
  • Over/Under - 45.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Both teams score 1+ TD in each half +180
  • Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win, over under 45.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - New England Patriots 16

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons

Michael Gallup remains on track in his return from IR and is expected to play when the #Cowboys host the Falcons in Week 10 -- his first game since Week 1:'We're excited to have him back.''He's going to do some awesome things for us.'DETAILS ⬇️ cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowbo…
  • Spread - Dallas Cowboys -9
  • Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +340, Dallas Cowboys -430
  • Over/Under - 55
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Atlanta Falcons to score first and lose +230
  • Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys to win, won't cover spread, under 55 points
  • Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 23 - Atlanta Falcons 17

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

#Jets HC Robert Saleh gave his initial thoughts on #Bills, ‘I’d imagine Buffalo is going to be pretty upset’ + he also complimented Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) saying, ‘the QB isn’t easy to take down he’s a modern day Ben Roethlisberger’: #BUFvsNYJ #BillsMafia #TakeFlight https://t.co/F2tWI9m3mG
  • Spread - Buffalo Bills -13.5
  • Money Line - Buffalo Bills -750, New York Jets +530
  • Over/Under - 47.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - New York Jets score most points in 1st Quarter +205
  • Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 26 - New York Jets 17

Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints

The @Titans enter Sunday’s game vs the @Saints having won four straight games against teams that made the playoffs last season. In NFL history, only one team has won five such games in consecutive fashion: The 2003 @Eagles.
  • Spread - Tennessee Titans -3
  • Money Line - New Orleans Saints +132, Tennessee Titans -156
  • Over/Under - 44.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive Results in FG attempt +420
  • Game Picks - Tennessee Titans win, won't cover spread, under 44.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 17 - New Orleans Saints 15

Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady red-zone passing with Buccaneers:♦️105 Completions (1st)♦️53 TDs (T-1st)♦️0 INTs https://t.co/FLFufxxdSJ
  • Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -9.5
  • Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -450, Washington +350
  • Over/Under - 51.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Washington scores most points in 4th Quarter +175
  • Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, won't cover spread, under 51.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 - Washington 19

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions

In the Super Bowl era, the Pittsburgh Steelers have never lost to the Detroit Lions outside of games on Thanksgiving. While the Steelers are 0–2 in the Motor City on Turkey Day, they are 13-0 otherwise going back to 1966 against the Lions.
  • Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -9
  • Money Line - Detroit Lions +310, Pittsburgh Steelers -390
  • Over/Under - 43
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Draw at halftime, Pittsburgh Steelers win +1600
  • Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win, won't cover spread, over 43 points
  • Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - Detroit Lions 21

LA Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings

Most Games Decided by 7 or Fewer Points Since Start of 2020:1. Los Angeles Chargers (17)2. Minnesota Vikings (16)think Sunday's game will go down to the wire?
  • Spread - LA Chargers -2.5
  • Money Line - Minnesota Vikings +124, LA Chargers -146
  • Over/Under - 51.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - LA Chargers score under three TDs +104
  • Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, under 51.5 points
  • Game Prediction - LA Chargers 17 - Minnesota Vikings 13

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers

It’s Cardinals week, so let’s get nostalgic. 2015 NFCCG. Cam Newton with two of the most dominant back-to-back plays you’ll ever see. That third down conversion run was just unbelievable. Look at the energy in that stadium. What a night. (🎥: FOX/NFL)#KeepPounding https://t.co/WSBXMwyqup
  • Spread - Arizona Cardinals -10
  • Money Line - Carolina Panthers +370, Arizona Cardinals -480
  • Over/Under - 44.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Race to 5 points Carolina Panthers +172
  • Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, won't cover spread, over 44.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 21 - Carolina Panthers 16

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks

The Packers QB has a few medical hurdles to clear before he’s officially ready to play on Sunday against the Seahawks. packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/pac…
  • Spread - Green Bay Packers -3.5
  • Money Line - Seattle Seahawks +152, Green Bay Packers -180
  • Over/Under - 50
  • Additional Prop NFL Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in offensive TD +290
  • Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, cover spread, over 50 points
  • Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 30 - Seattle Seahawks 24

Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles

#Broncos signing OT Casey Tucker to practice squad per source (Bolles and Massie currently injured). It appears Tucker was most recently on Eagles practice squad.
  • Spread - Denver Broncos -3
  • Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +134, Denver Broncos -158
  • Over/Under - 44
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Denver Broncos win by 14+ points +320
  • Game Picks - Denver Broncos win, cover spread, over 44 points
  • Game Prediction - Denver Broncos 27 - Philadelphia Eagles 12

NFL Sunday Night Football - Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

It’s Raiders Week.As good a time as any to remind everyone that Jamaal Charles should go to Canton.#ChiefsKingdomhttps://t.co/rCekA6HVpg
  • Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -2.5
  • Money Line - Kansas City Chiefs -142, Las Vegas Raiders +120
  • Over/Under - 51.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Total Points Even +106
  • Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs win, cover spread, under 51.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Kansas City Chiefs 24 - Las Vegas Raiders 20

NFL Monday Night Football - San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams

Von Miller debut against the 49ers on MNF? Yeah, I’m very ok with that. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

  • Spread - LA Rams -3.5
  • Money Line - LA Rams -198, San Francisco 49ers +166
  • Over/Under - 48.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - San Francisco 49ers score last in 1st half +108
  • Game Picks - LA Rams win, cover spread, under 48.5 points
  • Game Prediction - LA Rams 21 - San Francisco 49ers 16

