NFL Week 10 Predictions: Odds, Picks, Money Lines and Win/Loss for every game

The NFL playoff standings are starting to take shape as we enter Week 10 and move past the midway point of the 2021 season.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets put on an unexpected display Thursday night. For obvious reasons, the Green Bay Packers were without Aaron Rodgers and allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to achieve back-to-back wins for the first time this year. However, stars like Trevor Lawrence and Chase Edmonds suffered major injuries. Both men will likely miss several weeks.

Week 10 in the NFL kicks off with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, both coming off Week 9 wins.

The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday Night Football matchup that could swing the momentum of the AFC West. The same goes for the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

NFL Week 10 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

NFL Thursday Night Football - Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In honor of Dolphins week for the Ravens, here’s Lamar Jackson dicing up Miami’s defense in Week 1 of the 2019 season



Jackson would finish the game completing 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns, leading Baltimore to a 59-10 victory In honor of Dolphins week for the Ravens, here’s Lamar Jackson dicing up Miami’s defense in Week 1 of the 2019 seasonJackson would finish the game completing 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns, leading Baltimore to a 59-10 victory https://t.co/Sb7Y60KS7z

Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7.5

Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -390, Miami Dolphins +310

Over/Under - 46.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Mark Andrews - Any time TD scorer +130

Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens to win, cover spread, over 46.5 points

Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 28 - Miami Dolphins 20

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread - Indianapolis Colts -10.5

Money Line - Jacksonville Jaguars +370, Indianapolis Colts -480

Over/Under - 47.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Jacksonville Jaguars score most points in 2nd Quarter +210

Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points

Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 26 - Jacksonville Jaguars 23

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter If OBJ wanted any added immediate revenge, he could choose to sign with New England. Next Sunday the Patriots play the Browns. If OBJ wanted any added immediate revenge, he could choose to sign with New England. Next Sunday the Patriots play the Browns.

Spread - New England Patriots -1.5

Money Line - Cleveland Browns +106, New England Patriots -124

Over/Under - 45.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Both teams score 1+ TD in each half +180

Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win, over under 45.5 points

Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - New England Patriots 16

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons

Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar



'We're excited to have him back.'



'He's going to do some awesome things for us.'



DETAILS ⬇️ Michael Gallup remains on track in his return from IR and is expected to play when the #Cowboys host the Falcons in Week 10 -- his first game since Week 1:'We're excited to have him back.''He's going to do some awesome things for us.'DETAILS ⬇️ cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowbo… Michael Gallup remains on track in his return from IR and is expected to play when the #Cowboys host the Falcons in Week 10 -- his first game since Week 1:'We're excited to have him back.''He's going to do some awesome things for us.'DETAILS ⬇️ cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowbo…

Spread - Dallas Cowboys -9

Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +340, Dallas Cowboys -430

Over/Under - 55

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Atlanta Falcons to score first and lose +230

Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys to win, won't cover spread, under 55 points

Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 23 - Atlanta Falcons 17

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

Spread - Buffalo Bills -13.5

Money Line - Buffalo Bills -750, New York Jets +530

Over/Under - 47.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - New York Jets score most points in 1st Quarter +205

Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points

Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 26 - New York Jets 17

Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints

Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports The @Titans enter Sunday’s game vs the @Saints having won four straight games against teams that made the playoffs last season. In NFL history, only one team has won five such games in consecutive fashion: The 2003 @Eagles The @Titans enter Sunday’s game vs the @Saints having won four straight games against teams that made the playoffs last season. In NFL history, only one team has won five such games in consecutive fashion: The 2003 @Eagles.

Spread - Tennessee Titans -3

Money Line - New Orleans Saints +132, Tennessee Titans -156

Over/Under - 44.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive Results in FG attempt +420

Game Picks - Tennessee Titans win, won't cover spread, under 44.5 points

Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 17 - New Orleans Saints 15

Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PFF @PFF Tom Brady red-zone passing with Buccaneers:



♦️105 Completions (1st)

♦️53 TDs (T-1st)

♦️0 INTs Tom Brady red-zone passing with Buccaneers:♦️105 Completions (1st)♦️53 TDs (T-1st)♦️0 INTs https://t.co/FLFufxxdSJ

Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -9.5

Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -450, Washington +350

Over/Under - 51.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Washington scores most points in 4th Quarter +175

Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, won't cover spread, under 51.5 points

Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 - Washington 19

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions

Dave Schofield @STLRSuperFanDad In the Super Bowl era, the Pittsburgh Steelers have never lost to the Detroit Lions outside of games on Thanksgiving. While the Steelers are 0–2 in the Motor City on Turkey Day, they are 13-0 otherwise going back to 1966 against the Lions. In the Super Bowl era, the Pittsburgh Steelers have never lost to the Detroit Lions outside of games on Thanksgiving. While the Steelers are 0–2 in the Motor City on Turkey Day, they are 13-0 otherwise going back to 1966 against the Lions.

Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -9

Money Line - Detroit Lions +310, Pittsburgh Steelers -390

Over/Under - 43

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Draw at halftime, Pittsburgh Steelers win +1600

Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win, won't cover spread, over 43 points

Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - Detroit Lions 21

LA Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings

Dustin Baker @DustBaker Most Games Decided by 7 or Fewer Points Since Start of 2020:



1. Los Angeles Chargers (17)

2. Minnesota Vikings (16)



think Sunday's game will go down to the wire? Most Games Decided by 7 or Fewer Points Since Start of 2020:1. Los Angeles Chargers (17)2. Minnesota Vikings (16)think Sunday's game will go down to the wire?

Spread - LA Chargers -2.5

Money Line - Minnesota Vikings +124, LA Chargers -146

Over/Under - 51.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - LA Chargers score under three TDs +104

Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, under 51.5 points

Game Prediction - LA Chargers 17 - Minnesota Vikings 13

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers

John Ellis @1PantherPlace



2015 NFCCG.



Cam Newton with two of the most dominant back-to-back plays you’ll ever see. That third down conversion run was just unbelievable.



Look at the energy in that stadium.



What a night. (🎥: FOX/NFL)



#KeepPounding It’s Cardinals week, so let’s get nostalgic.2015 NFCCG.Cam Newton with two of the most dominant back-to-back plays you’ll ever see. That third down conversion run was just unbelievable.Look at the energy in that stadium.What a night. (🎥: FOX/NFL) It’s Cardinals week, so let’s get nostalgic. 2015 NFCCG. Cam Newton with two of the most dominant back-to-back plays you’ll ever see. That third down conversion run was just unbelievable. Look at the energy in that stadium. What a night. (🎥: FOX/NFL)#KeepPounding https://t.co/WSBXMwyqup

Spread - Arizona Cardinals -10

Money Line - Carolina Panthers +370, Arizona Cardinals -480

Over/Under - 44.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Race to 5 points Carolina Panthers +172

Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, won't cover spread, over 44.5 points

Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 21 - Carolina Panthers 16

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks

The Packers Wire @ThePackersWire The Packers QB has a few medical hurdles to clear before he’s officially ready to play on Sunday against the Seahawks. packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/pac… The Packers QB has a few medical hurdles to clear before he’s officially ready to play on Sunday against the Seahawks. packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/pac…

Spread - Green Bay Packers -3.5

Money Line - Seattle Seahawks +152, Green Bay Packers -180

Over/Under - 50

Additional Prop NFL Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in offensive TD +290

Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, cover spread, over 50 points

Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 30 - Seattle Seahawks 24

Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan O'Halloran @ryanohalloran #Broncos signing OT Casey Tucker to practice squad per source (Bolles and Massie currently injured). It appears Tucker was most recently on Eagles practice squad. #Broncos signing OT Casey Tucker to practice squad per source (Bolles and Massie currently injured). It appears Tucker was most recently on Eagles practice squad.

Spread - Denver Broncos -3

Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +134, Denver Broncos -158

Over/Under - 44

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Denver Broncos win by 14+ points +320

Game Picks - Denver Broncos win, cover spread, over 44 points

Game Prediction - Denver Broncos 27 - Philadelphia Eagles 12

NFL Sunday Night Football - Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowheads Abroad @KCChiefs_UK



As good a time as any to remind everyone that Jamaal Charles should go to Canton.



#ChiefsKingdom



It’s Raiders Week.As good a time as any to remind everyone that Jamaal Charles should go to Canton. It’s Raiders Week.As good a time as any to remind everyone that Jamaal Charles should go to Canton.#ChiefsKingdomhttps://t.co/rCekA6HVpg

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -2.5

Money Line - Kansas City Chiefs -142, Las Vegas Raiders +120

Over/Under - 51.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Total Points Even +106

Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs win, cover spread, under 51.5 points

Game Prediction - Kansas City Chiefs 24 - Las Vegas Raiders 20

NFL Monday Night Football - San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams

rams szn @rams_szn Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Rams pass-rusher Von Miller, who recently arrived via trade, may not end up playing his first game. Listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, there is pessimism that he goes, source said. The team wants him for the stretch run. Meanwhile, WR Robert Woods (foot) is good. #Rams pass-rusher Von Miller, who recently arrived via trade, may not end up playing his first game. Listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, there is pessimism that he goes, source said. The team wants him for the stretch run. Meanwhile, WR Robert Woods (foot) is good. Von Miller debut against the 49ers on MNF? Yeah, I’m very ok with that. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Von Miller debut against the 49ers on MNF? Yeah, I’m very ok with that. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Spread - LA Rams -3.5

Money Line - LA Rams -198, San Francisco 49ers +166

Over/Under - 48.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - San Francisco 49ers score last in 1st half +108

Game Picks - LA Rams win, cover spread, under 48.5 points

Game Prediction - LA Rams 21 - San Francisco 49ers 16

Edited by Windy Goodloe