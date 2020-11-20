The Minnesota Vikings have been on a hot streak in the last three football games. They are welcoming the Dallas Cowboys who are on a four-game losing streak heading into Minnesota.

The Vikings have been relying on running back Dalvin Cook to win the last three games, including last week's "Monday Night Football" win over the Chicago Bears.

He did it again!@dalvincook has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/VWEswUSbgI — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys are coming into this game struggling on defense and offense. They're meeting a Minnesota Vikings team that will run the football the majority of the game. Dalvin Cook will look to have a big game against the Cowboys' run defense.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

Cowboys odds: +265

Vikings odds: -330

The Minnesota Vikings are a -7.0 point favorite for the game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Picks

1. Dalvin Cook will have a big game running the football. Cook has rushed for five touchdowns in his last three games, and the Cowboys' defense is ranked 31st in the NFL against the run.

2. Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson will top 100 yards receiving for the second straight week. (The Cowboys' pass defense isn't good, either.)

3. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will throw an interception. He's thrown three picks in his two starts for the Cowboys this season.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Key Notes

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 954 yards.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is fourth in the NFL in tackles.

The Minnesota Vikings are currently fifth in the NFL with 153.6 rushing yards per game.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranks seventh in receiving yards per game.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is ready for Andy Dalton to be back. Cooper has not had a touchdown in three weeks.

Cowboys rookie WR CeeDee Lamb will look to have back-to-back weeks with a receiving touchdown.

The Minnesota Vikings offense has only committed two turnovers during their three-game win streak.

Cowboys running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have not had a rushing touchdown since Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Kirk Cousins is 1-6 against the Dallas Cowboys in his career.

The Cowboys and the Vikings have met a total of 31 times. The Cowboys lead the head-to-head series 16-15.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Key Injuries

Dallas Cowboys:

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (illness) is questionable

DE Randy Gregory (illness) is questionable

CB Trevon Diggs (foot) is on injured reserve

Andy Dalton cleared both protocols & returned to practice Monday — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 17, 2020

Minnesota Vikings:

TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin) is questionable

CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion) is questionable

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Prediction

Prediction: Vikings 31, Cowboys 10

Money Line: Cowboys +280, Vikings -333

Against the Spread: Cowboys 1-8, Vikings 6-3