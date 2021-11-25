NFL Week 12 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Thanksgiving weekend! This means there will be more NFL games on TV for fans to be able to see. Thursday will include three games: the traditional Detroit Lions home game on Thanksgiving, the traditional Dallas Cowboys home game on Thanksgiving, plus regular Thursday Night Football.

The greatest NFL matchups this weekend will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into Indianapolis to take on the red hot Colts, plus a battle between two AFC powerhouses that are the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 12 NFL games, the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 12 coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 12 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 12

FOX, Early

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 12

FOX, Late

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 12

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 12 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 12. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving day:

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., Ford Field (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium (CBS)

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m., Caesars Superdome (NBC)

FOX

Sunday, November 28:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium

CBS

Sunday, November 28:

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

New York Jets @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

NBC

Sunday, November 28:

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 29:

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m., FedEx Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 12:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York NY Jets @ Houston Philadelphia @ NY Giants - LA Rams @ Green Bay Los Angeles - Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Chicago Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Philadelphia - Philadelphia @ NY Giants LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Dallas-Ft. Worth Tennessee @ New England Philadelphia @ NY Giants - LA Rams @ Green Bay San Francisco/Bay area Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - Minnesota @ San Francisco Washington D.C. Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Philadelphia @ NY Giants - LA Rams @ Green Bay Houston NY Jets @ Houston Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Boston Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Atlanta - Atlanta @ Jacksonville LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Phoenix Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Tampa/St. Petersburg - Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Seattle Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Detroit Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Minneapolis-St. Paul Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - Minnesota @ San Francisco Miami - Carolina @ Miami LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Denver - Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Orlando Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Cleveland Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Sacramento Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - Minnesota @ San Francisco Charlotte - Carolina @ Miami LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Portland Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - Minnesota @ San Francisco St. Louis Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Pittsburgh Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Indianapolis - Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Baltimore Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Philadelphia @ NY Giants - LA Rams @ Green Bay Raleigh-Durham Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Carolina @ Miami - LA Rams @ Green Bay Nashville Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay San Diego - Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Salt Lake City - Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay San Antonio Tennessee @ New England Philadelphia @ NY Giants - LA Rams @ Green Bay Kansas City Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Columbus Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Milwaukee Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Cincinnati Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Las Vegas Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Jacksonville - Atlanta @ Jacksonville LA Chargers @ Denver LA Rams @ Green Bay Oklahoma City Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay New Orleans Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Memphis Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay Buffalo Tennessee @ New England Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis - LA Rams @ Green Bay

