NFL Week 12 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 25, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Preview

Thanksgiving weekend! This means there will be more NFL games on TV for fans to be able to see. Thursday will include three games: the traditional Detroit Lions home game on Thanksgiving, the traditional Dallas Cowboys home game on Thanksgiving, plus regular Thursday Night Football.

The greatest NFL matchups this weekend will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into Indianapolis to take on the red hot Colts, plus a battle between two AFC powerhouses that are the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 12 NFL games, the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 12 coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 12 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

FOX, Early

FOX, Late

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 12 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 12. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving day:

  • Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., Ford Field (FOX)
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium (CBS)
  • Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m., Caesars Superdome (NBC)

FOX

Sunday, November 28:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
  • Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field
  • Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium

CBS

Sunday, November 28:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium
  • Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium
  • Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field
  • New York Jets @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

NBC

Sunday, November 28:

  • Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 29:

  • Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m., FedEx Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 12:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkNY Jets @ HoustonPhiladelphia @ NY Giants-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Los Angeles-Tampa Bay @ IndianapolisLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
ChicagoTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Philadelphia-Philadelphia @ NY GiantsLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
Dallas-Ft. WorthTennessee @ New EnglandPhiladelphia @ NY Giants-LA Rams @ Green Bay
San Francisco/Bay areaTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-Minnesota @ San Francisco
Washington D.C.Pittsburgh @ CincinnatiPhiladelphia @ NY Giants-LA Rams @ Green Bay
HoustonNY Jets @ HoustonTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
BostonTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Atlanta-Atlanta @ JacksonvilleLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
PhoenixTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Tampa/St. Petersburg-Tampa Bay @ IndianapolisLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
SeattleTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
DetroitTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Minneapolis-St. PaulTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-Minnesota @ San Francisco
Miami -Carolina @ MiamiLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
Denver-Tampa Bay @ IndianapolisLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
OrlandoTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
ClevelandPittsburgh @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
SacramentoTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-Minnesota @ San Francisco
Charlotte-Carolina @ MiamiLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
PortlandTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-Minnesota @ San Francisco
St. LouisTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
PittsburghPittsburgh @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Indianapolis-Tampa Bay @ IndianapolisLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
BaltimorePittsburgh @ CincinnatiPhiladelphia @ NY Giants-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Raleigh-DurhamPittsburgh @ CincinnatiCarolina @ Miami-LA Rams @ Green Bay
NashvilleTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
San Diego-Tampa Bay @ IndianapolisLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
Salt Lake City-Tampa Bay @ IndianapolisLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
San AntonioTennessee @ New EnglandPhiladelphia @ NY Giants-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Kansas CityTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
ColumbusPittsburgh @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
MilwaukeeTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
CincinnatiPittsburgh @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Las VegasTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
Jacksonville-Atlanta @ JacksonvilleLA Chargers @ DenverLA Rams @ Green Bay
Oklahoma CityTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
New OrleansTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
MemphisTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay
BuffaloTennessee @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ Indianapolis-LA Rams @ Green Bay

