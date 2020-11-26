In their second trip to the East Coast in the last three weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers travel across the country to visit the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills. This will be the third week in a row the Chargers face an opponent from the AFC East, and will play the New England Patriots next week.

The Chargers(3-7) defeated the New York Jets at home last week by the final margin of 34-28. To get the scoring started on the day for Los Angeles, Chargers CB Trevaughn Campbell intercepted a pass from Jets QB Joe Flacco and took it the distance for a pick six.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330624390925479938

The Bills(7-3) had a bye in Week 11, which was possibly a good thing for them, considering how they lost their last game in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals beat them 32-30 on a Hail Mary from QB Kyler Murray to WR DeAndre Hopkins, but the Bills took the lead very late in that game on an impressive touchdown connection between QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Rajkf-D2P4

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

The Buffalo Bills are a -5.5 favorite on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Picks

--The Buffalo Bills will cover the 5.5 spread on Sunday afternoon.

--Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert will throw two interceptions.

--Chargers WR Keenan Allen will have more catches than Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Key Notes

· The Los Angeles Chargers Are 1-4 On the Road

· The Buffalo Bills Are 4-1 At Home

· The Chargers and Bills have squared off a total of 36 times, with the Chargers holding a commanding 24-10-2 record all time.

· Chargers WR Keenan Allen leads the NFL with 81 catches

· Bills WR Stefon Diggs is second in the NFL with 73 catches

· Bills S Jordan Poyer is third in the NFL with 63 solo tackles

· Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Bills QB Josh Allen caught a touchdown pass from WR Isaiah McKenzie

· Chargers QB Justin Herbert has thrown for over 300 yards in five games this season.

· Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was the interim head coach for the Bills in 2016 before taking the job in Los Angeles

· Bills RB Zack Moss has scored three rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Key Injuries

Los Angeles Chargers:

RB Austin Ekeler(hamstring) is questionable

RB Kalen Ballage(ankle) is questionable

Buffalo Bills:

WR John Brown(ankle) is questionable

CB Josh Norman(COVID-19 list) is questionable

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Prediction

Prediction: Bills 36, Chargers 19

Money Line: Chargers +198, Bills -240

Against The Spread: Chargers 3-7, Bills 7-3