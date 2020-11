NFL Week 12: Picks

Week 12 of the NFL is full of great football games and it all starts on Thanksgiving

Week 12 of the NFL is set to kick off on Thursday afternoon with the Detroit Lions welcoming the Houston Texans. The Washington Football Team heads to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys in a big NFC East game. Week 12 of the NFL will be capped off on Monday Night with the Seattle Seahawks heading to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

The NFL Playoffs are going to look more clear after Week 12 of the NFL. The NFC East Division will be narrowed down after Week 12 of the NFL.

NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Picks

Houston Texans (3-7) vs Detroit Lions (4-6)

Houston Texans Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Detroit Lions Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Houston Texans: 56.1% chances to win

Detroit Lions: 43.6% chances to win

Pick: Detroit Lions 35-24

Washington Football Team (3-7) vs Dallas Cowboys (3-7)

Washington Football Team Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Dallas Cowboys Last 5 Games: (1-4)

Dallas Cowboys: 44.9% chances to win

Washington Football Team: 54.8% chances to win

Pick: Dallas Cowboys 17-14

NFL Week 12: Sunday 1pm Picks

Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) vs Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

Las Vegas Raiders Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Atlanta Falcons Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Las Vegas Raiders: 52.3% chances to win

Atlanta Falcons: 47.3% chances to win

Pick: Las Vegas Raiders 31-28

Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) vs Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Los Angeles Chargers Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Buffalo Bills Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Los Angeles Chargers: 26.4% chances to win

Buffalo Bills: 73.4% chances to win

Pick: Buffalo Bills 42-10

New York Giants (3-7) vs Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1)

New York Giants Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Cincinnati Bengals Last 5 Games: (1-4)

New York Giants: 54.8% chances to win

Cincinnati Bengals: 44.9% chances to win

Pick: New York Giants 24-10

Tennessee Titans (7-3) vs Indianapolis Colts (7-3)

Tennessee Titans Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Indianapolis Colts Last 5 Games: (4-1)

Tennessee Titans: 47.3% chances to win

Indianapolis Colts: 52.3% chances to win

Pick: Indianapolis Colts 34-31

Carolina Panthers (4-7) vs Minnesota Vikings (4-6)

Carolina Panthers Last 5 Games: (1-4)

Minnesota Vikings Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Carolina Panthers: 30.8% chances to win

Minnesota Vikings: 68.9% chances to win

Pick: Minnesota Vikings 28-10

Arizona Cardinals (6-4) vs New England Patriots (4-6)

Arizona Cardinals Last 5 Games: (3-2)

New England Patriots Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Arizona Cardinals: 51.8% chances to win

New England Patriots: 47.8% chances to win

Pick: Arizona Cardinals 31-17

Miami Dolphins (6-4) vs New York Jets (0-10)

Miami Dolphins Last 5 Games: (4-1)

New York Jets Last 5 Games: (0-5)

Miami Dolphins: 66.6% chances to win

New York Jets: 33.1% chances to win

Pick: Miami Dolphins 24-7

Cleveland Browns (7-3) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9)

Cleveland Browns Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Jacksonville Jaguars Last 5 Games: (0-5)

Cleveland Browns: 65.7% chances to win

Jacksonville Jaguars: 34% chances to win

Pick: Cleveland Browns 42-21

Baltimore Ravens (6-4) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)

Baltimore Ravens Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers Last 5 Games: (5-0)

Baltimore Ravens: 45.8% chances to win

Pittsburgh Steelers: 53.8% chances to win

As of Sunday night, our defense leads the league in interceptions & sacks ๐Ÿ’ช pic.twitter.com/7nYZP4FqEO โ€” Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 23, 2020

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers 28-24

NFL Week 12: Sunday 4pm Picks

New Orleans Saints (8-2) vs Denver Broncos (4-6)

New Orleans Saints Last 5 Games: (5-0)

Denver Broncos Last 5 Games: (2-3)

New Orleans Saints: 69% chances to win

Denver Broncos: 30.8% chances to win

Pick: New Orleans Saints 24-10

San Francisco 49ers (4-6) vs Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

San Francisco 49ers Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Los Angeles Rams Last 5 Games: (3-2)

San Francisco 49ers: 45.7% chances to win

Los Angeles Rams: 53.9% chances to win

Pick: Los Angeles Rams 35-10

Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4)

Kansas City Chiefs Last 5 Games: (5-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Kansas City Chiefs: 56.4% chances to win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 43.2% chances to win

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs 31-28

NFL Week 12: Sunday Night Football Pick

Chicago Bears (5-5) vs Green Bay Packers (7-3)

Chicago Bears Last 5 Games: (1-4)

Green Bay Packers Last 5 Games: (3-2)

Chicago Bears: 30.8% chances to win

Green Bay Packers: 68.9% chances to win

Picks: Green Bay Packers 42-14

NFL Week 12: Monday Night Football Pick

Seattle Seahawks (7-3) vs Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1)

Seattle Seahawks Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Philadelphia Eagles Last 5 Games: (2-3)

Seattle Seahawks: 61.2% chances to win

Philadelphia Eagles: 38.5% chances to win

Pick: Seattle Seahawks 35-10