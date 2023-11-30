NFL Week 13 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 13 of the 2023 season starts as the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 22nd overall meeting and their only one this season.

Dallas has won 11 of the 21 previous meetings but has lost four of the last five games against Seattle. The win came in the NFC Wild Card round in the 2018 season by a 24-22 score.

Seattle (6-5) has lost three of their last four games, including a 31-13 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Dallas (8-3) has won four of its last five games as the Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 45-10 at home.

Monday Night Football will see the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Below is the Week 13 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 13 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage map on Sunday, Dec. 3. The network will feature four games in the early window slate and one in the late window for Week 13 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Single Game)

CBS Coverage Map Week 13. Credit: 506Sports

Red: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Green: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Yellow: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Orange: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 13 sees a total of five games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are early, while two are late.

FOX TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

FOX TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Blue: Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Green: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Blue: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Gray: No Game (Buccaneers enforcing blackout)

TNF TV broadcasts

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

SNF TV broadcasts

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV broadcasts

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman