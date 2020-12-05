NFL Week 13: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

After the NFL gave us four days of football in Week 12, the schedule for Week 13 provides three days of action, thanks again to COVID-19.
Last week, the NFL had games on Thanksgiving Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. The rare Wednesday contest -- only the NFL's third Wednesday game since 1948 -- was a result of the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game being postponed and rescheduled multiple times due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens and an inclement weather scare in Pittsburgh.
This week, the fallout from the Ravens-Steelers situation impacted Week 13 scheduling.
The Ravens were supposed to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday (Dec. 3), but that game has been moved to Tuesday (Dec. 8). The Steelers were supposed to play Washington on Sunday (Dec. 6), but that has been moved to Monday (Dec. 7).
One of Week 13's unexpectedly big matchups sees the Tennessee Titans host the Cleveland Browns. Going into this season, this probably wasn't circled on a lot of calendars as a pivotal game in terms of playoff positioning.
At 8-3, the Titans have a one-game lead on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. The Browns are also 8-3, second place to the undefeated Steelers in the AFC North.
Another important Week 13 game sees the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals hosting the 7-4 Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are still in contention in a close NFC West race with the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Week 13 Coverage Map
NFL Week 13 TV Schedule and Channels
Sunday, Dec. 6
CBS
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. EST)
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. EST)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. EST)
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets (1 p.m. EST)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1 p.m. EST)
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST)
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)
FOX
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. EST)
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. EST)
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. EST)
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. EST)
NBC
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. EST)
Monday, Dec. 7
FOX
Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers (5 p.m. EST)
ESPN / ABC
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. EST)
Tuesday, Dec. 8
FOX / NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (8:05 p.m. EST)