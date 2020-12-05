NFL Week 13: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

After the NFL gave us four days of football in Week 12, the schedule for Week 13 provides three days of action, thanks again to COVID-19.

Last week, the NFL had games on Thanksgiving Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. The rare Wednesday contest -- only the NFL's third Wednesday game since 1948 -- was a result of the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game being postponed and rescheduled multiple times due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens and an inclement weather scare in Pittsburgh.

This week, the fallout from the Ravens-Steelers situation impacted Week 13 scheduling.

The Ravens were supposed to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday (Dec. 3), but that game has been moved to Tuesday (Dec. 8). The Steelers were supposed to play Washington on Sunday (Dec. 6), but that has been moved to Monday (Dec. 7).

One of Week 13's unexpectedly big matchups sees the Tennessee Titans host the Cleveland Browns. Going into this season, this probably wasn't circled on a lot of calendars as a pivotal game in terms of playoff positioning.

At 8-3, the Titans have a one-game lead on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. The Browns are also 8-3, second place to the undefeated Steelers in the AFC North.

Another important Week 13 game sees the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals hosting the 7-4 Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are still in contention in a close NFC West race with the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks.

Kyler Murray is one of just three QBs in NFL history with 6,000+ passing yards, 30+ TD passes and 10+ TD runs in his first two seasons.#ProBowlVote + @K1 pic.twitter.com/0tII4y3dOm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 4, 2020

NFL Week 13 Coverage Map

NFL Week 13 coverage map: CBS early games

NFL Week 13 coverage map: CBS late games

NFL Week 13 coverage map: FOX

NFL Week 13 TV Schedule and Channels

Sunday, Dec. 6

CBS

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. EST)

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. EST)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. EST)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets (1 p.m. EST)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1 p.m. EST)

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST)

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)

FOX

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. EST)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. EST)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. EST)

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. EST)

NBC

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. EST)

Monday, Dec. 7

FOX

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers (5 p.m. EST)

ESPN / ABC

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Tuesday, Dec. 8

FOX / NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (8:05 p.m. EST)

5️⃣ important storylines for each team heading into Tuesday Night's #DALvsBAL matchup @essilorusa — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 4, 2020

