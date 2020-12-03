In NFL Week 13, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals. This matchup will go a long way in determining which teams make the NFL NFC playoffs. Sunday's game marks will be the first meeting of the NFL season between these NFC West division foes.

The Rams (7-4) are coming off of another division game against the San Francisco 49ers. In last week's game, Los Angeles came up just short in a 23-20 loss. For the most part, the Rams have used a running back by committee approach. But RB Cam Akers was the most productive back last week, as he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals (6-5) played the New England Patriots on the road in NFL Week 12. But they failed to close the game against a struggling New England offense. New England clinched the victory on a kick from Nick Folk after Arizona missed a late field goal. Despite the 20-17 loss, the Cardinals defense consistently played well. A Dre Kirkpatrick interception highlighted this impressive performance.

Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are a -3 favorite on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Predictions For NFL Week 13

--Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will hold Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to four catches or less.

--The Rams will hold the Cardinals' running backs to less than 40 yards on the ground.

--Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds will catch a touchdown pass.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Key Notes

· The Los Angeles Rams are 3-3 on the road

· The Arizona Cardinals are 3-2 at home

· The Rams and Cardinals have played 83 times, with the Rams holding the 44-38 advantage. The teams have also played two games which ended in a tie.

· Cardinals QB Kyler Murray leads all QBs in rushing yards with 650.

· Murray also leads all QBs in rushing touchdowns with 10.

· Rams WR Robert Woods is third in the NFL in wide receiver rushing yards with 115.

· Rams DT Aaron Donald leads the NFL in sacks with 10 on the season.

· Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards with 967.

· In their last matchup with the Cardinals in December 2019, Rams QB Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and 319 passing yards.

· The Rams have beaten the Cardinals the last six times they have played.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Key Injuries

Los Angeles Rams:

TE Tyler Higbee(elbow) is probable.

C Brian Allen(knee) is questionable.

Arizona Cardinals:

DT Rashard Lawrence(calf) is questionable.

WR Larry Fitzgerald (COVID-19 list) is questionable.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Prediction

Prediction: Rams 26, Cardinals 23

Money Line: Rams -168, Cardinals +142

Against The Spread: Rams 6-5, Cardinals 4-7