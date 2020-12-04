NFL Week 13: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks, and predictions

The Seattle Seahawks moved back into first place of the NFC West division after their Week 12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks are welcoming another NFC East team in Week 13. DK Metcalf will look to continue his amazing 2020 NFL season with a big game against the New York Giants.

The New York Giants are surprisingly in first place of the NFC East. The Giants are coming into their meeting against the Seattle Seahawks with a three game win streak. The New York Giants are going to play every game for the rest of the season like a playoff game. The Giants have heard all week that they do not have a shot to beat Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Week 13 meeting between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks has the potential to shock a lot of people.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Giants odds: +10.0 (-105)

Seahawks odds: -10.0 (-115)

Spread: The Seattle Seahawks are -10 point favorites at home on Sunday against the New York Giants.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Picks

1. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will have three touchdown passes

2. DK Metcalf will have a huge game with two receiving touchdowns

3. Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett will find the end zone against the New York Giants

4. Giants RB Wayne Gallman will have two rushing touchdowns

5. Giants TE Evan Ingram will have a big game

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Key Notes

Russell Wilson is number two in the NFL in passing touchdowns

DK Metcalf is first in the NFL in receiving yards

Josh Gordon has been reinstated for the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle needs to win to separate themselves from the Cardinals and Rams in the NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks defense is ranked 32nd in total defense

ESPN's Football Index only gives the New York Giants a 13.7% chance to win on the road on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks

The New York Giants need Daniel Jones to play in this football game

New York Giants wide receivers have a good opportunity to have a big week against the Seattle secondary

The New York Giants are looking to continue their comeback story and remain in first place in the NFC East

Both the Giants and Seahawks are in tight races in their divisions and cant afford any losses

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Key Injuries

New York Giants:

WR: Darius Slayton, Questionable (shoulder and foot)

WR: Sterling Shepherd, Questionable (toe and shoulder)

QB: Daniel Jones, Questionable (hamstring)

Seattle Seahawks:

DE: Carlos Dunlap, Questionable (foot)

CB: Tre Flowers, Questionable (hamstring)

RB: Chris Carson, Questionable (foot)

RB: Carlos Hyde, Questionable (toe)

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Predictions

Prediction: Seahawks 35, Giants 21

Money Line: Seahawks -500, Giants +400

Against the Spread: Seahawks 6-3, Giants 7-4