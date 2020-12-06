NFL Week 13 odds, previews, picks and predictions

Breaking down the NFL's Week 13 schedule, which includes two Monday games and a rare Tuesday contest.

NFL Week 13 preview

Saints at Falcons odds, pick and prediction

Saints odds: -3.0 (EVEN)

Falcons odds: +3.0 (-120)

Over/Under: 45.5

Explanation: The Saints defense has kept three of its last four opponents in single-digit scoring, but the Falcons played their best game of the season last week in a 43-6 rout of the Raiders.

Pick

Taysom Hill stays unbeaten as the replacement starter for Drew Brees as the Saints extend their win streak to nine games.

Prediction

Saints 26, Falcons 20

Lions at Bears odds, pick and prediction

Lions odds: +3.0 (EVEN)

Bears odds: -3.0 (-120)

Over/Under: 44.5

Explanation: The Lions play their first game since firing head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, facing Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky in his second start since getting his job back.

Pick

Detroit brings that new-coach energy for interim coach Darrell Bevell, turning Trubisky over a couple of times in key moments.

Prediction

Lions 24, Bears 17

Browns at Titans odds, pick and prediction

Browns odds: +5.5 (-110)

Titans odds: -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 53.0

Explanation: Two of the NFL's best running backs face off, with league-leading rusher Derrick Henry's Titans taking on Nick Chubb's Browns.

Pick

The respective run games will be the focus, but Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will be the difference-maker.

Prediction

Titans 20, Browns 17

Bengals at Dolphins odds, pick and prediction

Bengals odds: +10.5 (-115)

Dolphins odds: -10.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 42.0

Explanation: The Dolphins still haven't officially announced who will start at quarterback, but rookie Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) has been activated and should be the front-runner. Miami RB Myles Gaskin is also returning from the injured list.

Pick

Whether Tua or Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at QB, the Dolphins will be able to get past the banged-up Bengals, who are missing their top QB and RB.

Prediction

Dolphins 27, Bengals 16

Jaguars at Vikings odds, pick and prediction

Jaguars odds: +10.0 (-110)

Vikings odds: -10.0 (-110)

Over/Under: 51.0

Explanation: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been playing well in recent weeks, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is arguably the best in the NFL, and the Jaguars have lost 10 in a row.

Pick

Cousins won't have to throw for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns to get the Vikings over the Jaguars.

Prediction

Vikings 30, Jaguars 20

Raiders at Jets odds, pick and prediction

Raiders odds: -7.5 (-115)

Jets odds: +7.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 46.5

Explanation: The Raiders get the best bounce-back opponent one can hope for this season after last week's blowout loss to the Falcons. The Jets still haven't won a game this season.

Pick

The Jets still won't have a win after Sunday's game.

Prediction

Raiders 31, Jets 10

Colts at Texans odds, pick and prediction

Colts odds: -3.5 (+105)

Texans odds: +3.5 (-125)

Over/Under: 50.5

Explanation: The Texans looked as good last week as they've looked all season, but all of Houston's wins have come against sub-.500 teams. The Colts are an actual playoff contender.

Pick

Deshaun Watson won't be able to carve up the Colts top-level defense like he carved up the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Prediction

Colts 34, Texans 21

Rams at Cardinals odds, pick and prediction

Rams odds: -2.5 (-115)

Cardinals odds: +2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 48.0

Explanation: Two teams still battling for the NFC West title (second and third place behind the Seahawks) meet in one of Week 13's better on-paper matchups.

Pick

Passing yards will be hard to come by with two of the NFL's best cornerbacks in action: L.A.'s Jalen Ramsey and Arizona's Patrick Peterson.

Prediction

Cardinals 23, Rams 21

Giants at Seahawks odds, pick and prediction

Giants odds: +11.0 (-110)

Seahawks odds: -11.0 (-110)

Over/Under: 47.0

Explanation: Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) is doubtful, and Colt McCoy is expected to start. That's a good thing for Seattle's NFL-worst defense.

Pick

The Seahawks take advantage of the injury-plagued Giants and Russell Wilson puts together a stellar performance.

Prediction

Seahawks 35, Giants 21

Eagles at Packers odds, pick and prediction

Eagles odds: +9.0 (-115)

Packers odds: -9.0 (-105)

Over/Under: 49.5

Explanation: After facing Russell Wilson last week and taking a loss, this week the Eagles get Aaron Rodgers on the schedule, who's been pinpoint-accurate over the last month or so.

Pick

Rodgers continues his hot streak against the struggling Eagles.

Prediction

Packers 37, Eagles 17

Patriots at Chargers odds, pick and prediction

Patriots odds: +1.5 (-115)

Chargers odds: -1.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 47.0

Explanation: The Patriots pulled off an upset win over the Cardinals last week to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Pick

Bill Belichick will have something cooked up to make things difficult for Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert.

Prediction

Patriots 23, Chargers 17

Broncos at Chiefs odds, pick and prediction

Broncos odds: +13.5 (-105)

Chiefs odds: -13.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 51.0

Explanation: The Broncos at least get to suit up some quarterbacks this week, but they happen to be facing the best QB in the sport.

Pick

Denver's automatically-improved offense won't be enough to keep pace with the defending Super Bowl champs.

Prediction

Chiefs 35, Broncos 14

Washington at Steelers odds, pick and prediction

Washington odds: +7.0 (-110)

Steelers odds: -7.0 (-110)

Over/Under: 43.5

Explanation: The NFL's last remaining unbeaten team faces a Washington squad that has won two in a row.

Pick

The Steelers will be challenged on a short turnaround from playing on Wednesday, but still have enough to beat Washington and stay undefeated.

Prediction

Steelers 24, Washington 16

Bills at 49ers odds, pick and prediction

Bills odds: +1.0 (-115)

49ers odds: -1.0 (-105)

Over/Under: 47.0

Explanation: The 49ers have one of their top playmakers back in form in WR Deebo Samuel, but he'll be facing a Bills defense that features one of the league's best cornerbacks in Tre'Davious White.

Pick

San Francisco wins their first game in their temporary new home in Arizona.

Prediction

49ers 28, Bills 26

Cowboys at Ravens odds, pick and prediction

Cowboys odds: +7.5 (-115)

Ravens odds: -7.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 44.5

Explanation: Originally scheduled for Thursday, this game was pushed back to Tuesday due to the Ravens having last week's game pushed back multiple times. The Ravens still haven't announced Lamar Jackson's availability.

Pick

The Ravens are still feeling the effects of last week's COVID-19 debacle.

Prediction

Cowboys 23, Ravens 18