NFL Week 13 odds, previews, picks and predictions

Breaking down the NFL's Week 13 schedule, which includes two Monday games and a rare Tuesday contest.
NFL Week 13 preview
Saints at Falcons odds, pick and prediction
Saints odds: -3.0 (EVEN)
Falcons odds: +3.0 (-120)
Over/Under: 45.5
Explanation: The Saints defense has kept three of its last four opponents in single-digit scoring, but the Falcons played their best game of the season last week in a 43-6 rout of the Raiders.
Pick
Taysom Hill stays unbeaten as the replacement starter for Drew Brees as the Saints extend their win streak to nine games.
Prediction
Saints 26, Falcons 20
Lions at Bears odds, pick and prediction
Lions odds: +3.0 (EVEN)
Bears odds: -3.0 (-120)
Over/Under: 44.5
Explanation: The Lions play their first game since firing head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, facing Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky in his second start since getting his job back.
Pick
Detroit brings that new-coach energy for interim coach Darrell Bevell, turning Trubisky over a couple of times in key moments.
Prediction
Lions 24, Bears 17
Browns at Titans odds, pick and prediction
Browns odds: +5.5 (-110)
Titans odds: -5.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 53.0
Explanation: Two of the NFL's best running backs face off, with league-leading rusher Derrick Henry's Titans taking on Nick Chubb's Browns.
Pick
The respective run games will be the focus, but Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will be the difference-maker.
Prediction
Titans 20, Browns 17
Bengals at Dolphins odds, pick and prediction
Bengals odds: +10.5 (-115)
Dolphins odds: -10.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 42.0
Explanation: The Dolphins still haven't officially announced who will start at quarterback, but rookie Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) has been activated and should be the front-runner. Miami RB Myles Gaskin is also returning from the injured list.
Pick
Whether Tua or Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at QB, the Dolphins will be able to get past the banged-up Bengals, who are missing their top QB and RB.
Prediction
Dolphins 27, Bengals 16
Jaguars at Vikings odds, pick and prediction
Jaguars odds: +10.0 (-110)
Vikings odds: -10.0 (-110)
Over/Under: 51.0
Explanation: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been playing well in recent weeks, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is arguably the best in the NFL, and the Jaguars have lost 10 in a row.
Pick
Cousins won't have to throw for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns to get the Vikings over the Jaguars.
Prediction
Vikings 30, Jaguars 20
Raiders at Jets odds, pick and prediction
Raiders odds: -7.5 (-115)
Jets odds: +7.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 46.5
Explanation: The Raiders get the best bounce-back opponent one can hope for this season after last week's blowout loss to the Falcons. The Jets still haven't won a game this season.
Pick
The Jets still won't have a win after Sunday's game.
Prediction
Raiders 31, Jets 10
Colts at Texans odds, pick and prediction
Colts odds: -3.5 (+105)
Texans odds: +3.5 (-125)
Over/Under: 50.5
Explanation: The Texans looked as good last week as they've looked all season, but all of Houston's wins have come against sub-.500 teams. The Colts are an actual playoff contender.
Pick
Deshaun Watson won't be able to carve up the Colts top-level defense like he carved up the Lions on Thanksgiving.
Prediction
Colts 34, Texans 21
Rams at Cardinals odds, pick and prediction
Rams odds: -2.5 (-115)
Cardinals odds: +2.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 48.0
Explanation: Two teams still battling for the NFC West title (second and third place behind the Seahawks) meet in one of Week 13's better on-paper matchups.
Pick
Passing yards will be hard to come by with two of the NFL's best cornerbacks in action: L.A.'s Jalen Ramsey and Arizona's Patrick Peterson.
Prediction
Cardinals 23, Rams 21
Giants at Seahawks odds, pick and prediction
Giants odds: +11.0 (-110)
Seahawks odds: -11.0 (-110)
Over/Under: 47.0
Explanation: Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) is doubtful, and Colt McCoy is expected to start. That's a good thing for Seattle's NFL-worst defense.
Pick
The Seahawks take advantage of the injury-plagued Giants and Russell Wilson puts together a stellar performance.
Prediction
Seahawks 35, Giants 21
Eagles at Packers odds, pick and prediction
Eagles odds: +9.0 (-115)
Packers odds: -9.0 (-105)
Over/Under: 49.5
Explanation: After facing Russell Wilson last week and taking a loss, this week the Eagles get Aaron Rodgers on the schedule, who's been pinpoint-accurate over the last month or so.
Pick
Rodgers continues his hot streak against the struggling Eagles.
Prediction
Packers 37, Eagles 17
Patriots at Chargers odds, pick and prediction
Patriots odds: +1.5 (-115)
Chargers odds: -1.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 47.0
Explanation: The Patriots pulled off an upset win over the Cardinals last week to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Pick
Bill Belichick will have something cooked up to make things difficult for Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert.
Prediction
Patriots 23, Chargers 17
Broncos at Chiefs odds, pick and prediction
Broncos odds: +13.5 (-105)
Chiefs odds: -13.5 (-115)
Over/Under: 51.0
Explanation: The Broncos at least get to suit up some quarterbacks this week, but they happen to be facing the best QB in the sport.
Pick
Denver's automatically-improved offense won't be enough to keep pace with the defending Super Bowl champs.
Prediction
Chiefs 35, Broncos 14
Washington at Steelers odds, pick and prediction
Washington odds: +7.0 (-110)
Steelers odds: -7.0 (-110)
Over/Under: 43.5
Explanation: The NFL's last remaining unbeaten team faces a Washington squad that has won two in a row.
Pick
The Steelers will be challenged on a short turnaround from playing on Wednesday, but still have enough to beat Washington and stay undefeated.
Prediction
Steelers 24, Washington 16
Bills at 49ers odds, pick and prediction
Bills odds: +1.0 (-115)
49ers odds: -1.0 (-105)
Over/Under: 47.0
Explanation: The 49ers have one of their top playmakers back in form in WR Deebo Samuel, but he'll be facing a Bills defense that features one of the league's best cornerbacks in Tre'Davious White.
Pick
San Francisco wins their first game in their temporary new home in Arizona.
Prediction
49ers 28, Bills 26
Cowboys at Ravens odds, pick and prediction
Cowboys odds: +7.5 (-115)
Ravens odds: -7.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 44.5
Explanation: Originally scheduled for Thursday, this game was pushed back to Tuesday due to the Ravens having last week's game pushed back multiple times. The Ravens still haven't announced Lamar Jackson's availability.
Pick
The Ravens are still feeling the effects of last week's COVID-19 debacle.
Prediction
Cowboys 23, Ravens 18Published 06 Dec 2020, 16:58 IST