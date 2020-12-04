Both teams squaring off at Lambeau Field this Sunday will have a lot to play for, as the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers have their sights set on the overall number one seed in the NFL NFC, while the Eagles still have a fighting chance of winning the NFL NFC East.

The Eagles (3-7-1) just played on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, but they couldn't muster enough offense to remain competitive. Philadelphia fell to Seattle 23-17, but the margin of defeat could have been larger. A miraculous touchdown catch by Eagles TE Richard Rodgers kept the score close.

The Packers (8-3) clobbered the Chicago Bears last Sunday night. Green Bay took a sizable 41-10 lead in the first three quarters. But the Bears tacked on points in the final frame to make the final score 41-25. WR Davante Adams continued his incredible NFL season by catching another touchdown pass last week. He has caught a touchdown in six straight NFL games.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

The Green Bay Packers are a -9.5 favorite on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers NFL Week 13 Picks

--Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams will catch at least one touchdown pass.

--Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will lead the team in receiving yards.

--Packers RB Aaron Jones will rush for at least 100 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Key Notes

· The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-4 on the road

· The Green Bay Packers are 4-1 at home

· The Eagles and Packers have faced off 44 times, with Green Bay holding an impressive 27-17 edge in the all-time series.

· Packers WR Davante Adams is tied for second in the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns.

· Packers TE Robert Tonyan is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns among TEs with 7.

· Eagles QB Carson Wentz leads the NFL with 15 interceptions.

· Eagles DE Brandon Graham leads the team with 7 sacks

· Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was a backup QB for the Packers for seven seasons.

· The Eagles beat the Packers last season by a final score of 34-27.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Key Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles:

TE Zach Ertz (ankle) is questionable

DT Fletcher Cox (neck) is questionable

Green Bay Packers:

WR Allen Lazard(core) is questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand) is probable

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Prediction

Prediction: Packers 28, Eagles 20

Money Line: Packers -450, Eagles +350

Against The Spread: Eagles 4-7, Packers 7-4