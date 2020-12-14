NFL: 5 takeaways from the Cardinals' Week 14 win over the Giants

The New York Giants came into Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in first place in the NFC East division. The Giants were also riding a four-game winning streak. New York was welcoming back starting quarterback Daniel Jones after he missed last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks due to injury.

The Arizona Cardinals were looking to end a three-game losing streak and get back on pace. The Cardinals are currently battling for the last NFC playoff spot in a tough NFC West conference featuring the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

Kyler Murray and Co. have been struggling on the offensive side of the football. The Arizona Cardinals would snap their three-game losing streak in their 26-7 victory on the road against the New York Giants.

Both teams have left their Week 14 game with 5 takeaways to look at for the rest of the 2020 NFL Season.

5. DeAndre Hopkins had a huge game

DeAndre Hopkins would come within 22 receiving yards from surpassing all the yards he has had in the last three weeks. Before entering the game against the New York Giants, Hopkins had a total of 158 receiving yards in three weeks. He would record 136 receiving yards against the Giants.

.@DeAndreHopkins has 100+ yards in all four career games played at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/FVL3vwhEmS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins would haul in 9 catches for 136 yards on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that this is a sign of things to come. The Cardinals need DeAndre Hopkins to continue having big games like this to reach the 2020 NFL playoffs.

4. Giants defensive line only recorded one sack

In Week 13, the New York Giants defensive line would sack Russell Wilson five times. The Giants were coming into their Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals hoping to put Kyler Murray into difficult situations. New York Giants defense would only get to the Cardinals quarterback one time on Sunday.

The New York Giants defense would not force the Arizona Cardinals into any turnovers. The Giants leaned on their defense a lot in their upset win at Seattle in Week 13. The New York Giants defense would give up 26 points to the Arizona Cardinals. If the Giants want to win the NFC East division they will need their pass rush to improve from their Week 14 performance.

3. Haason Reddick set a Cardinals team record for sacks

Haason Reddick would have a huge game for the Arizona Cardinals defense on Sunday. Reddick would record 5 sacks against the New York Giants. Haason Reddick became the first player in the NFL to record 5 sacks in one game in the 2020 NFL Season.

5 sacks

3 forced fumbles



Haason Reddick with a DOMINATING performance 💪 pic.twitter.com/Y4k0hNsVTQ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 13, 2020

Reddick set the Arizona Cardinals single game sack record as well when he sacks Giants quarterbacks 5 times. The pressure that Haason Reddick was able to create would fuel the rest of the defense. The Arizona Cardinals only gave up 7 points to the New York Giants. Reddick has a lot to do with the Cardinals defense holding them to a single touchdown in their Week 14 win in New York.

2. Giants receivers struggled

The New York Giants wide receivers failed to reach 40 yards receiving on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The closest receiver to 40 yards was Golden Tate and he only had one reception. Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton both had three receptions but both failed to do anything with their receptions.

Evan Engram would only record 2 catches for 18 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. This is the eighth game this season that Evan Engram has failed to reach at least 40 yards receiving. The Giants tight end has only recorded one touchdown this season for the New York Giants.

1. Kyler Murray put together a game without a turnover

Kyler Murray has thrown 3 interceptions in the last five games. The Cardinals quarterback would go back-to-back weeks with throwing an interception. In the Week 14 meeting with the New York Giants, Kyler Murray would not commit a turnover.

Murray also went over 40 yards rushing for the first time in three weeks. The Cardinals young quarterback has been kept under wraps by opposing defenses. Although 47 yards is not an insane amount of rushing yards, its an improvement from recent games. The Arizona Cardinals definitely need Kyler Murray to play at a high level if they want to make an appearance in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.