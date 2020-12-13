NFL Week 14: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks, and predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers meet the Atlanta Falcons in an AFC vs. NFC NFL showdown on Sunday.

Despite the undoubted talents of rookie QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen, the Chargers have been disappointing this year. With a losing record of 3-9, they sit at the bottom of the AFC West. They were humiliated by the Patriots in a crushing 45-0 defeat a week ago. Failing to win this one could put coach Anthony Lynn firmly on the hot seat.

Herbert's status as a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year is under threat, too. The Chargers have to find a way to win to salvage what's left of this season's wreckage. They have too many good players on the roster to excuse this poor form.

RT to get 'em to the pro bowl ⚡️#ProBowlVote + Justin Herbert#ProBowlVote + Joey Bosa#ProBowlVote + Keenan Allen pic.twitter.com/MjG7CzcvrL — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 10, 2020

Legendary wideout Julio Jones (out for this game) has missed a lot of this season. But the Falcons have been on a decent run in the second half. They still sit in third place in the NFC South, though they've beaten the Panthers, the Broncos, and the Raiders in recent weeks.

The Falcons have improved a lot since the beginning of the season. The defense, in particular, has come on a long way. With some help, the Falcons (4-8) hope to stay afloat in the playoff race, though their chances are quite slim at this point.

The Falcons have sought to adopt a new mentality on defense, and the players seem to be bringing that to life. They've looked good so far, but these final four games will reveal how much has actually changed. https://t.co/aOXOMQ3f5B — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 11, 2020

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting odds

Falcons odds: -145

Chargers odds: +120

Spread: Chargers: +1.5; Falcons: -1.5

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Chargers picks

1. Chargers QB Justin Herbert will throw for at least 2 touchdowns.

2. Chargers WR Keenan Allen have at least 100 receiving yards, and he will score a touchdown.

3. Falcons' QB Matt Ryan will throw for at least 3 touchdowns.

4. Chargers DE Joey Bosa will sack Matt Ryan.

5. Falcons RB Todd Gurley lll will rush for at least one touchdown.

6. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will rush for a touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers key notes

Chargers' QB, Justin Herbert is coming off his worst game of the year vs. the Patriots: 26/53 for 209 yards; no touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

This is Falcons' first game as "road-favorite" since week 6 of last season (loss at the Cardinals).

Falcons coach Raheem Morris has officially ruled star receiver, Julio Jones out of Sunday's contest.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan has thrown 8 picks this season.

The Chargers rush defense allows over 124 yards per game on the ground. If Todd Gurley lll is fit, it could finally be a good day for his fantasy managers.

Falcons K Younghoe Koo has made the most field-goals (24) and scored the most points (109) among active kickers in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers key injuries

Atlanta Falcons:

WR Julio Jones, Out (hamstring)

T Kaleb McGary, Questionable (personal issue)

G James Carpenter, Out (groin)

S Ricardo Allen, Out (concussion)

Los Angeles Chargers:

LB Denzel Perryman, Doubtful (back).

WR Joe Reed, Questionable (ribs)

Very little movement on the Falcons' injury report on Thursday. Julio Jones was again held out of practice, while several key starters like Keanu Neal and Todd Gurley remained limited. https://t.co/SyIY9Ia5Ev — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 10, 2020

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction

Denver Broncos v Atlanta Falcons

Prediction: The Chargers are a better team than they've shown lately, and they'll find a way to win here. The Chargers will win by a score of 27- 24.

Money Line: Chargers: +105; Falcons: -125

Against the Spread: Chargers: +1.5; Falcons: -1.5