Coming off of their late season bye week, the Carolina Panthers will be back in action this Sunday. They're travelling to Denver to face the Broncos. Both teams are basically out of the playoff race at this point. But both teams feature exciting offensive talent that should make this game fun to watch.

The Broncos (4-8) were fortunate to be able to start an actual NFL quarterback last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though they kept the game close with starter Drew Lock back under center, they were not able to defeat their division rivals. The Chiefs won by a final score of 22-16. WR Tim Patrick had a notable day though, as he caught two touchdown passes last week.

The Panthers (4-8) last played two weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, they lost a heartbreaker in the final two minutes by a narrow 28-27 score. Carolina defensive back Jeremy Chinn had the game of his life in that contest, catapulting his team to an early lead with two fumble recovery touchdowns against Minnesota.

“I'm able to point the finger at myself and remind myself that there's so much better football in me.”https://t.co/F7jeSyD16g — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2020

With both teams hoping to bounce back after tough losses, let's dig a little deeper into this game.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

The Carolina Panthers are a -3.5 favorite on Sunday.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers Picks

--Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson will score a touchdown.

--Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant will reach the end zone for the first time since Week 2.

Advertisement

--Broncos K Brandon McManus and Panthers K Joey Slye will each make a field goal that's 50 yards or longer.

Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers Key Notes

· The Denver Broncos Are 2-4 On the Road

· The Carolina Panthers Are 2-4 At Home

· The Broncos and Panthers have played a total of 6 times in their history, with Denver holding the edge 5-1.

· The Broncos defeated the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 by a final score of 24-10

· Broncos LB Von Miller was the MVP of that Super Bowl. He is currently on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and he will not play on Sunday.

· Panthers RB Mike Davis has received 10 or more carries in seven games this season.

· Despite the heavy workload, Davis has not yet eclipsed 100 yards rushing in any game this season.

· In his return to the lineup last week, Broncos QB Drew Lock threw for 151 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

· Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III has not scored a touchdown since Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers Key Injuries

Advertisement

Denver Broncos:

RB Philip Lindsay (knee) is probable

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is probable

Carolina Panthers:

RB Christian McCaffery (shoulder, quad) is doubtful

WR D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel (COVID-19 list) are questionable

Christian McCaffrey missed practice todayhttps://t.co/3Xx5h1T2rU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 10, 2020

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers prediction: Broncos emerge victorious

Prediction: Broncos 24, Panthers 21

Money Line: Broncos +150, Panthers -178

Against The Spread: Broncos 7-5, Panthers 7-5