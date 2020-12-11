Houston at Chicago on the NFL schedule might give some older fans flashbacks of two of the greatest running backs in the history of the game: Earl Campbell from the Houston Oilers and Walter Payton from the Chicago Bears, legends of the 1970s and 1980s.

The two Hall of Fame backs only met head-to-head once; a 10-6 Oilers victory in 1980 in which Campbell rumbled for 206 yards on the ground and Payton piled up 163 all-purpose yards.

This Sunday's game between the Houston Texans (4-8) and Chicago Bears (5-7) probably won't play out like that classic showdown between Campbell and Payton. The Texans and Bears have the NFL's two worst rushing offenses in 2020.

The Texans rank 32 out of 32 teams with 84.4 rushing yards per game. The Bears are just slightly better, ranking 31st in the league with 86.9 rushing yards per game.

Houston's dead-last ranking is an especially bitter pill to swallow because the Texans traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason to the Arizona Cardinals so they could get former All-Pro running back David Johnson -- taking a big risk specifically to improve their run game.

Both teams lost last week to division foes. The Texans fell 26-20 to the AFC South's Indianapolis Colts, while the Bears dropped a 34-30 decision to the NFC North's Detroit Lions.

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Texans odds: -1.5 (-110)

Bears odds: +1.5 (-110)

Spread: The Texans are a -1.5 point road favorite in Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Picks

1. None of the running backs in this game will break the 100-yard barrier.

2. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will throw for at least 300 yards for the fourth straight game.

3. Bears star linebacker Khalil Mack will get a sack for the first time since Week 8.

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Key Notes

The Texans are 2-4 on the road this season

The Bears are 2-4 at home this season

The Bears have lost six games in a row

For the first time this season, Texans QB Deshaun Watson failed to throw a touchdown pass in last week's loss to the Colts

Bears RB David Montgomery ran for two touchdowns in last week's loss to the Lions. Prior to the game, he'd only run for one touchdown all season

After going 3-0 in his first three starts this season, Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is trying to avoid a third straight loss since regaining the QB1 job

Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet had a season-high five catches and scored his second touchdown last week

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were recently suspended for six games apiece for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Key Injuries

Houston Texans:

WR Brandin Cooks (foot, neck) is questionable

RB Duke Johnson (illness) is questionable

TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion) is questionable

Chicago Bears:

WR/KR DeAndre Carter (COVID-19 list) is out

LB Khalil Mack (shoulder) is questionable

WR Allen Robinson (knee) is questionable

CB Buster Skrine (concussion) is questionable

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Prediction

Prediction: Texans 22, Bears 15

Money Line: Texans -120, Bears EVEN

Against The Spread: Bears 5-7, Texans 4-8