NFL Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills odds, picks and predictions

This matchup had long been penciled into the calendar of Steelers, Bills, and many NFL fans. The Buffalo Bills were the best team remaining on Pittsburgh's schedule as they seemed on a collision course for an undefeated 2020 regular season. Last week, however, the Washington Football Team, stopped the Steelers and their hype train right in its tracks.
The Football Team topped Pittsburgh 23-17, dropping the losing team to 11-1. Now, this NFL Week 14 game is no longer about the Steelers' chase of perfection. Still, it's a clash between two of the AFC's best teams, so it could be a playoff preview.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills betting odds
Bills odds: -1.5 (+120)
Steelers odds: +1.5 (-142)
Spread: In a narrow line, the Buffalo Bills are 1.5 point favorites on Sunday Night Football.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills picks
1. Bills QB Josh Allen will throw three interceptions to one of the leagues' best defensive back groups
2. Even though Bud Dupree is out for the rest of the season, TJ Watt will register two sacks.
3. The Bills will be held to just fifty rushing yards or less
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills key notes
- The 11-1 Steelers were undefeated prior to last weeks loss to the Washington Football Team
- Despite the loss, Pittsburgh is still in control of the only AFC bye if they win out
- The Steelers' 17 Week 13 points were their second consecutive week where they were held below 20 points.
- Ben Roethlisberger attempted 53 passes last week
- The Bills have won only lost one in their last six games.
- The Bills seem poised to win their first AFC East crown in years, ending the New England Patriots' dynasty
- Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns in the Bills win over the San Francisco 49ers last week
- The Bills had 27 rushing attempts but gained only 81 yards on the ground against the 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills key injuries
Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joe Haden (concussion) is out
LB Robert Spillane (knee) is out
Buffalo Bills
S Jaquan Johnson (ankle) is out
DE Mario Addison (knee) is probable
DL Quinton Jefferson (hip) is probable
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills prediction
Prediction: Steelers 24, Bills 19
Money line: Steelers +1.5Published 13 Dec 2020, 09:30 IST