NFL Week 14: Washington at 49ers TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team take on the Arizona 49ers this Sunday in Week 14 on the NFL schedule.

Yes, you read that correctly -- the Arizona 49ers -- as the San Francisco 49ers are temporarily using State Farm Stadium to play their home games, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals.

This has occurred due to Santa Clara County's new regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forbidden the use of Levi's Stadium, the home of the 49ers. As a result, the organization was forced to find a temporary home for their next two home games, so they will be using their NFC West division rival's stadium now.

Nonetheless, the game will certainly be a fun one to watch. Alex Smith will be playing against his former team for the first time with Washington. Back in 2005, the 49ers selected Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Two familiar faces will be facing their former team also, as 49ers tight end Jordan Reed and offensive tackle Trent Williams will be facing Washington for the first time since being released earlier this year.

Washington looks to increase their hopes for a shot at the playoffs by winning the NFC East title, while the 49ers are unlikely to do much in their division other than possibly pushing up to third place in the NFC West. With a long list of injuries to the team, the Niners have held up despite that.

Washington at San Francisco 49ers TV schedule

What time is Washington at 49ers game on Sunday?

4:25 p.m. EST

What channel is Washington at 49ers game on Sunday?

FOX

Washington at San Francisco 49ers coverage map

FOX Late Coverage: Week 14

How to watch Washington at San Francisco 49ers

Live stream

FOX Sports

FuboTV

Sling TV

Washington at San Francisco 49ers Prediction

Washington is coming off a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, having the Steelers their first loss of the season and proving that Washington's offense and defense are both underrated.

With Washington and the New York Giants fighting for a playoff spot, Washington will certainly have a reason to fight hard against the 49ers.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they were defeated on "Monday Night Football" last week by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 34-24. Considering the state of the Niners offense, the 4th-ranked Washington defense could take huge advantage.

Prediction: Washington 24, 49ers 20