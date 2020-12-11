NFL Week 14: Washington at San Francisco odds, picks and predictions

In theory, the San Francisco 49ers should be called the Arizona 49ers, as the team is not able to host their next two home games at Levi's Stadium due to Santa Clara County COVID-19 regulations. But the league was able to quickly find them a temporary home and coincidentally, it was their division rivals Arizona Cardinals who would be giving them their stadium for the next two weeks.

Nonetheless, the Washington Football Team will yet again travel to Arizona, as they had taken on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of this season. Washington looks to continue its winning streak and keep their playoff hopes alive against the 49ers.

They will also meet some familiar faces, as 49ers tight end Jordan Reed and tackle Trent Williams will be going against their old team for the first time since being released this past year.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith will also be facing the 49ers franchise that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Washington at San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Washington's odds: +3.0 (-105)

San Francisco's odds: -3.0 (-115)

Spread: The 49ers are -3.0 favorites

Advertisement

Washington at San Francisco 49ers Picks

1. Washington quarterback Alex Smith will have two touchdowns against his former team

2. 49ers' quarterback Nick Mullens will be replaced with by C.J. Beathard late in the game

3. Terry McLaurin will surpass 1000+ total receiving yards against the 49ers

Washington at San Francisco 49ers Key Notes

This will be the first time Jordan Reed and Trent Williams will be facing their old team, with some bad blood in Williams hands

Alex Smith is 9-4 as the starter for Washington, making him the most winning quarterback the team has had

Washington's defense is ranked 4th overall in the league

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson continues to lead the rookie RB class in several numbers.

The 49ers offense ranks 14th in the league, with Nick Mullens leading the way

The Niners are still very much in the playoff possibilities despite their tough division

49ers leads the all-time head-to-head series with Washington 21-11-1.

Washington at San Francisco 49ers Key Injuries

Washington:

RB Antonio Gibson (turf toe) did not practice is doubtful for Sunday

T Morgan Moses (groin) is questionable

G Brandon Scherff (calf) is questionable

Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers:

WR Deebo Samuel (foot) is questionable

DT D.J. Jones (ankle) did not practice and is doubtful for Sunday

Washington at San Francisco 49ers Prediction

Prediction: Washington 24, 49ers 20

Money Line: Washington +150, 49ers -170

Against The Spread: Washington 5-7, 49ers 5-7