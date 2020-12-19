Fans know that it’s getting late in the NFL season when (regularly scheduled) Saturday games are added to the already busy Sunday slate. This year, it kicks off with the Buffalo Bills heading west to play the Denver Broncos.

Us heading to Denver this weekend...pic.twitter.com/1dh6K6h9tU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 16, 2020

The Bills come into Saturday’s tilt on a roll, having won three straight games. Buffalo notched one of their biggest wins of the season last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in what might have been a preview of an AFC playoff game.

Receiver Stefon Diggs continues to have a difference-making impact on the team, as he hung 130 yards on 10 catches against the Steelers’ stout defense, and should be a big factor in Saturday’s game as well.

Denver has been competitive since Week 12, when they were forced to play without any of the quarterbacks on their roster. In Week 13, they stayed in the game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, and last week, they were able to secure a road win against the Carolina Panthers.

Starting QB Drew Lock has been impressive since returning to the lineup, punctuated by his 4 touchdown performance against the Panthers.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos TV Schedule

What Time is The Bills at Broncos on Sunday?

4:30 p.m EST on Saturday, December 19th.

What Channel Is The Bills at Broncos game on Sunday?

NFL Network

How To Watch Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

NFL Network

FuboTV

SlingTV

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Prediction

Even though the Bills are nearly seven point favorites on the road, this game should come right down to the wire. The Broncos have one of the biggest advantages in the NFL playing in high altitude, and it might take the Bills a quarter or two to get their bearings after having traveled west on a short week.

Denver has shown they can stay in the game against formidable competition this season, and they have the offensive weapons to put pressure on the Bills defense. WR Tim Patrick has caught three touchdowns in the last two games, while K.J. Hamler and Jerry Jeudy continue to show flashes of talent.

The Broncos aren’t going anywhere this season, but pulling off a win against Buffalo in the national spotlight could give their young team something to feel good about as they continue to rebuild.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Bills 20