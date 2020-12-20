NFL Week 15: Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings odds, preview and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears meet in a Week 15 matchup with a lot of Playoff implications

The Minnesota Vikings are welcoming the Chicago Bears for the last time in the 2020 NFL Season. Both Chicago and Minnesota are still in the NFL Playoff race and are looking to stay that way. The Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will look to continue his successful 2020 NFL Season.

Chicago Bears started the 2020 NFL Season off on a hot start. They have not ended the season very well. The Bears have lost four out of their last five games. Minnesota Vikings are the complete opposite. The Vikings started the 2020 NFL Season off slowly and have picked up momentum coming into the final three games. Minnesota has gone 3-2 in their last five games.

This NFC North division rivalry game has a big game feel to it for both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

The Minnesota Vikings are -3 point favorites at home against the Chicago Bears in Week 15.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Picks

-- David Montgomery will rush for 100 yards and score a touchdown

-- Allen Robinson II will have a big game in touchdowns with two receiving touchdowns

-- Dalvin Cook will rush for over 150 yards and have two touchdowns

-- Kirk Cousins will throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Key Notes

Allen Robinson II has 396 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the last five games

David Montgomery has rushed for 407 yards and two touchdowns in the last five games

Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 7 touchdowns in the last three games for the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears defense is ranked 13th in the NFL in total yards given up each game

Chicago Bears rushing offense is ranked 27th in the NFL

Dalvin Cook is second in the NFL in rushing attempts (273), second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,352) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (14)

Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,443 yards, 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the last five games

Minnesota Vikings offense is ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game

Justin Jefferson has four receiving touchdowns in the last five games and has went over 100 yards receiving twice

Adam Thielen has had five receiving touchdowns in the last five games with two games with two receiving touchdowns

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Key Injuries

Chicago Bears Key Injuries:

CB: Buster Skrine, Out (concussion)

LB: Khalil Mack, Questionable (shoulder)

CB: Jaylon Johnson, Questionable (shoulder)

TE: Jimmy Graham, Questionable (hip)

LB: James Vaughters, Questionable

Minnesota Vikings Key Injuries:

CB: Kris Boyd, Injured Reserve (shoulder)

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Out (foot)

RB: Alexander Mattison, Questionable (illness)

LB: Eric Kendricks, Out (calf)

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Predictions

Prediction: Vikings 31, Bears 17

Money Line: Vikings -160, Bears +140

Against the Spread: Vikings 6-7, Bears 6-7