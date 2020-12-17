NFL Week 15: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

Even some of the teams that have been eliminated from the playoff race have something to play for during Week 15 of the NFL season.

When the Los Angeles Rams host the New York Jets on Sunday, for example, both teams have very different motivations.

The 9-4 Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West division. Over the final three weeks of the regular season, the Rams can secure a division title and a home playoff game.

The 0-13 Jets are in sole possession of the worst record in the NFL as the only winless team remaining this season. Over the final three weeks, the Jets can avoid making history as just the fourth team in NFL history to not win a game all season.

It's been debated throughout the season whether the Jets' ownership and front office actually wants the team to succeed. (No one seriously questions the players' desire to win.) In full rebuilding mode, New York can almost taste the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with which they can hit the "reset" button and draft a franchise quarterback like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields to begin a new era.

Normally, a team wouldn't have to go winless to secure the top pick, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-12 and won't give the Jets any wiggle room to at least win a game and keep that top draft pick. So fans and media have wondered aloud if the Jets' leadership is tanking the season and setting their players up to keep losing.

The Jets and Rams kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday on FOX.

NFL Week 15 Coverage Maps

NFL Week 15 coverage map: CBS early games

NFL Week 15 coverage map: CBS late games

NFL Week 15 coverage map: FOX

NFL Week 15 TV Schedule and Channels

Thursday, Dec. 17

FOX, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 19

NFL Network

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. EST

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 20

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST

Seattle Seahawks at Washington, 1 p.m. EST

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST

CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EST

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. EST

NBC

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday Dec. 21

ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. EST

NFL Live Stream

NBC Sports

CBS All Access

Fubo.TV

Sling

NFL Game Pass