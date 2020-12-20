The team without a name is making huge headlines as of late, as the Washington Football Team has won four straight games is poised to win the NFC East division, but they still have some competition for the top spot.

Washington currently stands at 6-7 at the top of the division, with the New York Giants trailing behind them at 5-8. The Giants will play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football and will be without key players and coordinators, which seems like a win for the Browns.

The Seattle Seahawks have been up and down since their first loss in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. They have since been defeated by the Buffalo Bills, L.A. Rams, and New York Giants. While the once explosive offense has not been clicking, the defense continues to be one of the worst in the league. Overall, the defense is ranked 27th in the league, allowing 390.3 yards per game.

With veteran QB Alex Smith out and Dwayne Haskins under center, it could be a shining opportunity for the young quarterback to show what he has learned from Smith after being benched. Haskins and the Washington offense should take advantage of the Seahawks defense, as the Seahawks are allowing 294.8 passing yards per game, the most by any team in the league.

It is a must-win game for both teams, but more so for Washington, who will need to win on Sunday to stay at the top of the division. Considering the Philadelphia Eagles are now in the possible mix of winning the division, the NFC is simply unpredictable.

Seahawks Seahawks at Washington TV schedule

What time is Seahawks at Washington game on Sunday?

1:00 p.m. EST

What channel is Seahawks at Washington game on Sunday?

FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Washington coverage map

FOX Single Coverage: Week 15

How to watch Seahawks at Washington

Live stream

FOX Sports

FuboTV

Sling TV

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Prediction

Nothing much can be said about the Washington defense that has been dominating for the past several weeks. With several first-round picks on the defensive line, a veteran group of linebackers, and the underrated secondary designed by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, it's not a question why this will be yet another challenge the Seahawks.

As for Seattle, the offense has not been clicking aside from their 40-3 win over the Jets. While it is certain that the Seahawks will make it to the playoffs if they lose to Washington, it's uncertain how long they will survive in the postseason.

Prediction: Washington 24, Seahawks 20