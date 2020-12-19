NFL Week 15: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team odds, picks and predictions

The red-hot Washington Football Team will head back home to take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Washington is on a four-game win streak, which was much needed for the team to fight for a playoff spot in the NFC East. The 9-4 Seahawks are coming off an easy win against the New York Jets, winning 40-3 in Week 14.

With the Los Angeles Rams having what should be an easy game in Week 15 and being first in the NFC West, the Seahawks look to possibly top the Rams with a win on Sunday. However, it won't be easy, as Washington has come out as one of the most explosive defenses in the league through the past four weeks.

Now with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins under center due to Alex Smith dealing with a calf injury he suffered against the 49ers, it will be a good chance for the young man to show the fans what he has learned from Smith so far.

Seattle Seahawks at Washington betting odds

Seahawks odds: -6.0 (-110)

Washington odds: +6.0 (-110)

Spread: The Seahawks are -6.0 favorites

Seattle Seahawks at Washington picks

1. Washington's J.D. McKissic will have two rushing touchdowns

2. Russell Wilson will throw two interceptions against Washington

3. Washington's defense will stop a potential game-winning drive by Seattle's offense

Seattle Seahawks at Washington key notes

Seattle is 2-1 against the NFC East this season, winning against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, but losing to the New York Giants

Before Week 15, the Seahawks had the worst ranking overall defense in the league and now stand at 27th in the league

Wilson has not thrown for over 300 yards since Week 9

Washington's defense stands at 4th overall

The last time these two teams went head-to-head, Kirk Cousins led Washington on a game-winning drive in 2017, winning 17-14

Seattle Seahawks at Washington key injuries

Seattle Seahawks:

RB Travis Homer (knee) is out

DE Carlos Dunlap II (foot) is questionable

OL Jamarco Jones (groin) is out

T Brandon Shell (ankle) is questionable

S Damarious Randall (foot) is questionable

Washington Football Team:

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is doubtful

QB Alex Smith (calf) is out

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) is out

LB Cole Holcomb (concussion) is out

Seattle Seahawks at Washington prediction

Washington Football Team v San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: Washington 24, Seattle 20

Money Line: Washington +200, Seahawks -250

Against The Spread: Washington 6-7, Seahawks 9-4